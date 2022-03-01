ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Tempers Flare At CNMI Senate Session

By Don Sulat, Pacific News Center
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Regional News, the CNMI senate ended yesterday’s session abruptly after an argument broke out between 2 senators. The video, which is circulating through social media on Saipan, shows Independent Senator Paul Mangloña and Republican Senator Victor Hocog, coming close to exchanging fists during the Senate Session...

#Cnmi#Nmi#Senate President#Impeachment#Regional News#Pnc#Saipan#Republican#Senate Session#House
