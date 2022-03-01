ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

2 Lincoln County deputies honored for years of service

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Two Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies have been honored for their years of...

northplattepost.com

North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine. 2 warrants: Possession of Controlled substance methamphetamine; possession of marijuana. Cynthia T. Dorian. Age: 33. 2 warrants: Theft by receiving stolen property; escape. Niccole J. Reilly.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Owner of Kearney construction company run over by bulldozer, killed

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at approximately 10:33am Kearney Police were called to Blueprint Engines construction site at 2915 Marshall Avenue, Kearney for an injury accident. Preliminary information indicates Mr. Ron Blessing, owner of Blessing Construction, was accidently run over by a bulldozer. Following the accident, the bulldozer continued, unattended,...
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte City Administrator resigns

Not quite two years into his role as City Administrator, Matthew Kibbon has resigned. “I want to thank the City of North Platte for the opportunity to serve as your City Administrator,” said Kibbon. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve and deliver value to the residents of North Platte and I am grateful to have had the chance to work with such a great team of devoted and professional public servants. This has been a great community for us and I am excited about the future opportunities on the horizon for North Platte.”
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Police say motorcyclist killed in crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist has died in a crash in southeastern Lincoln. Investigators say the crash happened Tuesday afternoon when one of two motorcyclists traveling together north on 70th Street lost control, hit a curb and then a fence. Police say the driver of the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Sheriff: 1 hospitalized following Lincoln-area farm fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a man has been hospitalized with burns to his hands and face following a fire at a small farm near Lincoln. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that firefighters were called around 4:30 a.m. Monday to the Shadow Brook Farm and Dutch Girl Creamery just southwest of Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska woman gets over 8 years in prison for kidnapping grandchildren

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Nora Gilda Guevara-Tirana, age 43, of Tekamah, Nebraska, was sentenced in federal court on February 23, 2022, in Omaha for kidnapping. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Guevara-Tirana to 100 months of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After completing her term of imprisonment, Guevara-Tirana will begin a 3-year term of supervised release. Guevara-Tirana, originally from Mexico, faces deportation proceedings after her release from prison.
TEKAMAH, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

