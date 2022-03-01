ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Tips for parents to make travel easier

By Christina Randall
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYBw6_0eSH572I00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dr. Laura Waters, a pediatrician at Mercy, is giving parents some tips to make travel a little easier.

Traveling by airplane:

  • Allow extra time to get through security, especially when traveling with young children.
  • Strollers can be brought through airport security and gate checked to make travel with small children easier
  • Talk to your children about the security screening process before coming to the airport.

International travel

  • If traveling internationally, check with your doctor to see if your child might need additional vaccines or preventive medication and make sure your child is up-to-date on routine vaccinations.

Traveling by car

  • Always use a car seat for infants and young children. Use a rear-facing car seat as long as possible, until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by the car seat manufacturer. Once your child has outgrown the rear-facing height or weight limit, she should ride in a forward-facing car seat.
  • All children under 13 years of age should ride in the rear seat of vehicles.
  • Pack a bag of toys and snacks to keep your child occupied during the ride.
  • Plan to stop driving and give yourself and your child a break about every two hours
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Pet Connection: Meet Otis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rescue One introduced the KOLR10 Daybreak crew to a very special dog who is ready to be adopted. Otis is the organization’s 10,000th rescue and you may notice he only has three legs. Jamie Ivie who is with Rescue One says they believe Otis was in a dog fight which resulted in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Pet Connection: Meet Bub, the husky mix!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The National Tiger Sanctuary is looking for someone to be the forever home of a dog named Bub. The sanctuary doesn’t usually care for regular dogs like Bub, but most people who saw him thought he was a wild animal. “He was donated to us by a family who found him as […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Greene County considered to have medium COVID impact level

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Greene County is now classified as a medium impact level for COVID-19 according to the CDC which measures community levels of the disease. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said the classification comes as the county reaches the end of the omicron variant surge with a large drop in cases. Three metrics […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
Springfield, MO
Cars
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
KOLR10 News

Springfield-based church helps Ukrainian refugees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield-based church is in Poland supporting Ukrainian refugees. Connect Church is working to give supplies to those fleeing from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They are in need of the following donations: Dry Food Canned Food Energy Bars Thermal Clothing Medical Supplies Yoga mats to sleep on Blankets and sleeping bags […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New Springfield rental home for travel nurses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Greene County has 81 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals and averages 42 COVID cases per week. A month ago, it saw more than 240 patients and averaged more than 560 COVID cases per week. That’s according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. When coronavirus numbers go up and down, sometimes medical providers […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Strollers#Car Seat#Airport Security#Mercy#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Health leaders shift focus to outreach vaccination clinics

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As the new month of March begins, a mass vaccination clinic and a hospital’s COVID-19 intensive care unit are now both closed in Springfield. The focus now shifts to more targeted vaccination clinics. Health leaders at CoxHealth said this week marks a milestone in the area’s COVID-19 journey as they once again […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
KOLR10 News

Missouri and Arkansas among the least women-friendly states

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri and Arkansas were on the bottom end of the scale for women-friendly states, according to a study conducted by WalletHub.   To identify the most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics, ranging from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Comparing the inflation impact on MO and other states

SPRINGFIELD, MO. – Shoppers across the country have been feeling the squeeze of inflation, and a new study claims many Missourians are saying they are severely challenged by price increases for goods for their homes. The report from QuoteWizard.com claims that 9% of respondents from Missouri said in February that they were having a “very difficult” time […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

13-year-old Springfield girl to appear in MasterChef Junior this season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield teenage cooking champ will be competing on the eighth season of MasterChef Junior. Molly Leighninger will be appearing in the new season of the cooking competition show with Gordon Ramsay. Molly is no stranger to competitions according to her father Brad Leighninger. “She started when she was five,” says Leighninger […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield Art Museum planning “major announcement” Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Art Museum will host a “major announcement” Thursday evening. A news release from the museum said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, Museum Director Nick Nelson, and Museum Board Chair Tiffany Brunner will be present at the event. The announcement is happening at 5:00 p.m. in the museum lobby, March 3, 2022. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Watch the official kickoff of catch-and-keep trout season in Missouri

LEBANON, Mo. — March 1 marks the first day of catch-and-keep fishing season at Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, and Montauk State Park near Salem. Missouri’s catch-and-keep trout fishing season begins at 6:30 a.m. and angles are required to have a fishing permit and a daily trout tag to […]
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy