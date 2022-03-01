PODCAST: Pitt spring camp preview

Pat Narduzzi picked his head up and offered a wry smile. When asked about last season — a campaign that culminated in Pitt winning the ACC championship — and how that might affect spring camp, Narduzzi responded with a question of his own. “What happened last year? I...
Back when Bailey Parshall starred inside the circle for Belle Vernon, the left-handed pitcher was hyperfocused on chasing perfection. Every screwball had to paint the very last inch of the corner. Every rise ball needed to have the exact right balance of backspin and velocity as it elevated through the zone. From her setup to her stepback to her release and extension, every stage of Parshall’s pitching motion had to be flawless. If not, she’d hear about it — fast — from the voice inside her head.
From the Point: Are the Penguins close to resolving their issues?. Penguins insiders Matt Vensel and Mike DeFabo are joined by WPXI’s Jenna Harner to discuss what the Penguins proved with their strong performances over the weekend, Tristan Jarry’s response and more. Plus, could Evgeni Malkin be on the verge of a breakout? And what does this team need to add ahead of the deadline?
The WPIAL basketball semifinals are hitting the big picture. Television station 22 The Point (WPNT) has decided to televise a WPIAL girl-boy semifinal doubleheader Tuesday night from North Allegheny High School. The first game has the South Fayette girls against McKeesport in a Class 5A game at 6 p.m. The second game matches the Mt. Lebanon boys against undefeated North Hills at 8 p.m. in a Class 6A semifinal.
The NC State football team opened up its spring camp Wednesday morning, as the Wolfpack hit the field with expectations high for 2022. The Pack, which returns a good chunk of its starters from a strong team last year, got going Wednesday with an experienced, veteran roster mixed with some strong young talent looking to take the next step.
Clemson begins spring practice on Wednesday, March 2. Leading up to that day, Clemson247 has examined the state of each position on the roster and tossed out questions that might get addressed during March and April. Today, cornerback. The CB room this spring: Sheridan Jones (senior), Fred Davis (junior), Malcolm...
BYU ranks second nationally in returning experience ahead of the 2022 season. Even though most starters return this season, there are multiple starting jobs that will be up for grabs during spring ball and fall camp. Here are the vacant starting jobs to keep an eye on when spring camp starts next week.
John Nelson - DL In our Spring preview, BYU defensive lineman Lorenzo Fauatea mentioned DL John Nelson as a young player to watch. You can listen to Lorenzo's comments in the video at the top of this article. As a true freshman last season listed at 6-4, 265 pounds, Nelson...
INDIANAPOLIS — Kenny Pickett always knew he’d reach this stage. He might not have known his hand size would be such a hot-button topic. But Pitt’s Heisman Trophy finalist drew a crowd at the NFL combine on Wednesday morning, fielding nearly 30 questions in a 15-minute media session — doing so with the poise and perspective one would expect from arguably the draft’s top quarterback prospect.
We spent a good portion of the podcast jumping into the start of spring practice. The team has completed 3 days of practice in a business-like fashion. We touched on the coaching on both sides of the ball and what both the offense and defense are trying to accomplish in practice. With the covid restrictions lifted we're getting an up-close look at practices.
With the calendar turning to March earlier this week, the word ‘bubble’ takes on a slightly different meaning than it does the other 11 months of the year. The annual debate and hand-wringing over which teams earn one of the coveted 68 berths to the NCAA tournament and which don’t is one of college basketball’s defining and most consistent features. This year, it’s a discussion that involves the ACC in a way that it hasn’t in recent years.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team held its first spring practice on Monday afternoon inside Cardinal Stadium. Overall, the Cardinals will have 15 practices this spring, including their spring game, which is scheduled for Sunday, April 3 at 4 p.m. EST. The upcoming season will be...
The first thing that NC State football head coach Dave Doeren said when spotting the media in the lobby of the indoor practice facility following the first spring practice was, “Beautiful day.”. Doeren’s hope is that Wednesday’s picture-perfect spring weather will be emblematic of the year coming up for...
On the day big-league baseball died on the southeast coast of Florida, Devin Ortiz made a case for the college game in the hills of the Commonwealth. The Virginia fifth-year senior and two-way standout took a perfect game into the sixth inning on the mound and logged a single and a double at the plate in the Cavaliers’ 12-0 takedown of William & Mary on Tuesday in Charlottesville.
In a season that's defined by head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final run, the Blue Devils accomplished something the program had failed to do since 2010 on Tuesday night by beating Pittsburgh on the road. For the first time since incoming coach Jon Scheyer's senior season, the Blue Devils will finish...
MLB worked hard to prevent this situation. That was the second sentence of the Pirates’ email to season-ticket holders (all eight of them) Tuesday, upon news that opening day had died a needless death at the hands of selfish, deceitful, money-grubbing owners. Maybe I have a skewed definition of...
BRADENTON, Fla. — Jared Jones has always been a thrower, the reputation that tends to come with having an electric arm and routinely flirting with triple-digit readings on a radar gun. But it wasn’t until this past season — and with a little help from his friends — that...
Comments / 0