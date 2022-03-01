PODCAST: Pitt spring camp preview

Back when Bailey Parshall starred inside the circle for Belle Vernon, the left-handed pitcher was hyperfocused on chasing perfection. Every screwball had to paint the very last inch of the corner. Every rise ball needed to have the exact right balance of backspin and velocity as it elevated through the zone. From her setup to her stepback to her release and extension, every stage of Parshall’s pitching motion had to be flawless. If not, she’d hear about it — fast — from the voice inside her head.

