ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EpiPen maker to pay $264 million to settle lawsuit

By NBC News
wpsdlocal6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViatris Inc, the drugmaker formerly known as Mylan, said on Monday it had agreed to pay $264 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging it engaged in a scheme to delay generic competition to its EpiPen allergy treatment. The proposed settlement would resolve litigation that began following public outrage...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Reich: Inflation is a sign of too much corporate concentration

Inflation! Inflation! Everyone’s talking about it, but ignoring one of its biggest causes: corporate concentration. Now, prices are undeniably rising. In response, the Fed is about to slow the economy — even though we’re still at least 4 million jobs short of where we were before the pandemic, and millions of American workers won’t get […] The post Reich: Inflation is a sign of too much corporate concentration appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mylan#Plaintiffs#Viatris Inc#Biocon Ltd
CBS Boston

Mass General Hospital To Pay $14.6M To Settle Lawsuit Over Overlapping Surgeries

BOSTON (CBS) — Mass General Hospital will pay $14.6 million to settle a lawsuit claiming that trainees performed surgeries without proper supervision. The lawsuit also alleges that supervising surgeons were not present for those surgeries because they were working in another operating room. The case came to fruition after a whistleblower alleged that some of the hospital’s orthopedic surgeons engaged in overlapping surgeries that violated federal Medicare and state Medicaid rules. The Boston Globe reported that it was Dr. Lisa Wollman, a former anesthesiologist at MGH, who brought on the lawsuit. She said five surgeons kept patients under anesthesia longer than necessary because they were performing surgeries in two operating rooms at once. That apparently led to overbilling for anesthesia and left some surgeries improperly supervised. The law firm that represented Dr. Wollman said she initially filed her case in 2015 and pursued it even after the government declined to be involved. The hospital agreed to settle the suit, but still insists it met all legal requirements for overlapping surgeries.
BOSTON, MA
Vice

Right to Repair Groups and Farmers Unions File FTC Complaint Against John Deere

A public interest research group, farmers unions, and right to repair advocates have filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission against John Deere, alleging the tractor manufacturer intentionally makes its products difficult or impossible to repair except at Deere dealerships, making it a monopoly and thus operating in violation of the Sherman antitrust laws.
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Arkansas Teachers Settle With Allianz Over Fund Debacle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A pension fund for teachers in Arkansas has settled with Allianz and dropped its lawsuit over losses in a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at the German insurer's funds arm, according to a court document. The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System was the first lawsuit lodged against Allianz in 2020...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Allergy
Reuters

U.S. lawmakers seek answers on 'troubling' drug price increases

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar and 11 other U.S. lawmakers pressed the president of the biggest pharmaceutical industry trade group Tuesday about what they said were "troubling price increases for brand name drugs" in January. A letter to Stephen Ubl, president of the Pharmaceutical...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

FTC Nears Decision On Whether To Challenge Amazon-MGM Merger – Report

Click here to read the full article. The FTC is set to decide over the next few weeks whether to bring an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon’s planned merger with MGM. The Information reported this evening that the U.S. regulator is exploring actions that include hiring expert witnesses. The $8.45 billion deal was announced last May, around the same time as WarnerMedia-Discovery. The latter merger has the DOJ’s blessing and is on track to close early in the second quarter. But regulators put Amazon on notice last July that they were investigating its acquisition of the storied studio. Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Women Attorneys Make Slight Gain in Patent Board Appearances

A Patent Trial and Appeal Board Bar Association report called for law firms to include more women in the proceedings after two years of little improvement in the dearth of women represented at the tribunal. The study revealed that women account for 12% of total attorney appearances in post-grant proceedings...
LAW
US News and World Report

FTC Prepares for Possible Challenge to Amazon's $8.5 Billion MGM Deal - the Information

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is gearing up for a potential antitrust lawsuit challenging Amazon.com Inc's $8.5 billion takeover of MGM Studios, the Information reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation. The FTC is exploring actions, including hiring expert witnesses to appear in an eventual...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy