ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

APS, Decatur schools drop mask mandate today — but one district will still require them

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XArVe_0eSH3hkL00

ATLANTA — More metro Atlanta school districts are dropping their requirements for masks, but that is not the case for every district.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance Friday, saying that areas with low levels of transmission could scale back on wearing masks indoors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Based on the guidance, masks are no longer required in the classroom for Atlanta Public Schools and City of Decatur Schools starting Tuesday. Gwinnett County Schools are also in the low range and dropped theirs Monday.

APS will still require masks on school buses. City of Decatur Schools strongly encourage masks on buses.

However, Clayton County Schools will be keeping their current mask policy in place.

The district said it will require masks until the county sees a higher vaccination rate.

“Since all grades in the Clayton County Public Schools returned to face-to-face instruction in August 2021, the district has maintained that all employees and students must wear masks while on school property which includes buses and buildings. While the district cannot control political actions related to this issue, our intent is to continue to monitor data from local, state, and federal health agencies pertaining to the spread of COVID-19 and the vaccination rate and to keep the mask policy in place until our county has a higher vaccination rate, and/or until the pandemic is declared over,” the district said in a statement.

DeKalb County Schools is the other metro district that has kept a mask requirement in place since the school year started in August. Channel 2 has reached out to the district to see if they will keep or drop their mandate.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

High court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The justices, by a 6-3 vote Friday, agreed with the Biden administration’s arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the sentence of death a jury imposed on Tsarnaev for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Decatur, GA
Health
Atlanta, GA
Education
County
Clayton County, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Health
City
Decatur, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Clayton County, GA
Education
Gwinnett County, GA
Education
Decatur, GA
Education
County
Gwinnett County, GA
County
Dekalb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Fox News

Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in 'criminal conspiracy'

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol said Wednesday for the first time that its evidence suggests crimes may have been committed by former President Trump and his associates in the failed effort to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Trump and his...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aps#School Bus#Atlanta Public Schools#School Districts#The Mask#Education#Wsb Tv News#Gwinnett County Schools#Clayton County Schools#Dekalb County Schools#Channel 2#Cox Media Group
CBS News

U.S. takes aim at "Putin's cronies" with new round of sanctions on Russian oligarchs

The White House announced Thursday it is expanding the list of Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin who are being slapped with sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move cuts the elites off from the U.S. financial system and freezes their assets, allowing officials to seize their luxury apartments, superyachts, private jets and other property.
FOREIGN POLICY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
57K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy