ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City boss Guardiola talks Fernandinho role and contract

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City boss Pep Guardiola says skipper Fernandinho is as important as ever. Though the 36-year-old's minutes have been limited this season, whenever called upon the holding midfielder has brought all his vast experience and influence to bear on the City engine room. And, speaking at his pre-match press...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Football, the most important of the least important things

What with their country being reduced to smouldering piles of rubble by a paranoid maniac, the chances of their national football team participating at the Human Rights World Cup are probably not weighing heavily in the minds of too many Ukrainians right now. But as the great Arrigo Sacchi once said, football is the most important of the least important things, and Ukraine are scheduled to play Scotland later this month at Hampden, with the winners going on to play Wales or Austria for a place at this year’s ill-advised winter jamboree. As inconsequential as it might seem in the cosmic scheme of things, a decision needs to be made over whether or not the match can or will go ahead. The Ukrainian FA has officially asked Fifa and Uefa for a postponement, casting massive doubt on the likelihood of it being played in three weeks’ time.
UEFA
The Guardian

Wolves v Crystal Palace: match preview

Are Wolves about to crash back to earth with an almighty bump or have they only suffered a minor wobble in their pursuit of European football next year? Narrow back-to-back defeats against top-four rivals Arsenal and West Ham have dented their hopes of muscling in on the Champions League places but they have previously shown an ability to put setbacks behind them and go on impressive runs. They also have a favourable run of fixtures coming up – Watford, Everton, Leeds, Aston Villa and Newcastle – but a Crystal Palace side unbeaten in their past five away games will prove stiff opposition. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Playing football is best for Oleksandr Zinchenko, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said playing football was best for Oleksandr Zinchenko after the Ukraine international captained the visitors to victory in their FA Cup fifth-round clash at Peterborough.The full-back was given the honour of leading out the Premier League champions as a show of support against Russia’s invasion of his homeland.Zinchenko was shown crying at the support shown to Ukraine ahead of Saturday’s Premier League win at Everton, where he was an unused substitute.He played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday night as second-half efforts from Riyad Mahrez – his 19th of the campaign – and Jack Grealish’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy