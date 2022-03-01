ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Xenia Hotels to acquire W Nashville for $328.7M

By Meghavi Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXenia Hotels (NYSE:XHR) has agreed to acquire the 346-key W Nashville for a purchase price of $328.7M or $950,000 per key. The Company...

seekingalpha.com

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
