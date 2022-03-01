ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'It's not the worst thing that's ever happened in football!': Jurgen Klopp defends Harvey Elliott, 18, as he faces an FA probe into his Wembley smoke bomb celebrations... but 'promises' Liverpool's young star won't do it again

By Kate Mcgreavy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has vowed that Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott will not hold a smoke bomb again after being spotted celebrating with one following their Carabao Cup glory.

The Football Association wrote to the 18-year-old for his observations after he was pictured celebrating with a red smoke bomb thrown on to the Wembley pitch after Liverpool's dramatic penalty shootout victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

The League Cup winners are back in action on Wednesday night when they welcome Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round with boss Klopp speaking ahead of the tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLwNJ_0eSH3OAe00
Harvey Elliott celebrated with a red smoke bomb thrown on to the pitch at Wembley Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZxg0_0eSH3OAe00
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp vowed Elliott won't do it again as he spoke ahead of FA Cup tie

He said Elliott won't do it again but admitted his actions were not 'the worst thing that ever happened in football.'

'Will I speak to him? Yes, maybe. Harvey is a very young man,' Klopp said on Tuesday.

'I can promise he won't do it again. Do I think it was the worst thing that ever happened in the world of football? No.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bxndf_0eSH3OAe00
The FA wrote to Elliott to ask for his observations after the raucous Wembley celebration
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW5we_0eSH3OAe00
Elliott, 18, became the youngest player ever to represent Liverpool at Wembley Stadium

'The party was in the dressing room. Loud music on the bus, no music on the plane and then we got home at 12.30am.

'Boys had a day off yesterday and we train again today. The celebrations were not too much.'

Liverpool had to 'remind Kostas Tsimikas of his responsibilities' after disgusted fans spotted him spitting gum into the stands below Wembley's Royal Box after beating Chelsea.

Elliott was a late addition to the substitutes' bench pre-game following an injury to Thiago Alcantara in the warm-up. The teenager came on in the second half to become the first 18-year-old ever to represent Liverpool in a major final and he went on to score a penalty in the shootout.

After the Reds had sealed their win over Chelsea, the players celebrated in front of their fans and a smoke bomb was thrown down on to the pitch.

Elliott proceeded to pick up the smoke bomb, before celebrating with it on the field of play - much to the delight of the Liverpool fans inside Wembley Stadium.

The FA wrote to Elliott about the incident, which was caught by the Sky cameras, while Liverpool declined to comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBvSH_0eSH3OAe00
The midfielder, who grew up a Liverpool fan, holds the trophy after the win over Chelsea

The midfielder, who grew up as a Liverpool fan but only joined the club in 2019, became the youngest player to represent Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday evening.

Following a goalless stalemate after 120 minutes, the Carabao Cup final came down to 22 penalties. No Liverpool player missed from the spot with substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga skying the crucial spot-kick over for Chelsea.

The goalkeeper was brought on by Blues boss Thomas Tuchel late on in extra-time especially for the spot-kicks but he gave Liverpool an 11-10 penalty shootout victory by blazing his effort over the bar.

The victory for Jurgen Klopp's side ended a dominant period for Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, after they won it for four straight years between 2018 and 2021.

Talk of Liverpool possibly winning the quadruple this season has gathered momentum following Sunday's success but Klopp refused to be drawn on the subject.

'We are not close to thinking about crazy stuff like that (winning the quadruple),' he added.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Man Utd news LIVE: Alex Ferguson ‘advised’ Ancelotti consideration, Wan-Bissaka EXIT talks, Liverpool clash POSTPONED

SIR ALEX FERGUSON has reportedly given Manchester United the green light to hire serial winner Carlo Ancelotti as manager. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's poor performances have landed him on United's outgoings transfer list. The Red Devils are showing 'great interest' in RB Leipzig talisman Christopher Nkunku for the summer. Meanwhile, the clash...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Kostas Tsimikas
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Daily Mail

Alan Shearer slams 'too nice' Chelsea defender Malang Sarr after he endured night to forget in rare chance to impress during tight FA Cup win over Luton

Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have criticised Malang Sarr's defensive display against Luton, which saw Chelsea have to come from behind twice to beat the Championship outfit in the FA Cup. The reigning world and European champions were looking to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Put away the violins!': Chelsea legend Pat Nevin tells their fans 'tears need to be about Ukraine' instead of mourning Roman Abramovich's exit - and slams the club, who still employ him, for their 'limp' statements on the war

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has told Chelsea fans their mourning needs to be over Ukraine rather than the exit of owner Roman Abramovich. The Russian oligarch confirmed on Wednesday that he has put Chelsea up for sale, reportedly slapping a £3billion asking price on the club. Abramovich, who bought...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Fa#The Football Association#Royal Box#Reds
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand urges Arsenal to 'go and buy Gabriel Jesus', as he suggests the Manchester City man could be answer to their striker shortage with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah set to leave

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Arsenal should 'go and buy' Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus in the summer. The Brazilian forward has been out of action since January with an injury but recently returned to the City setup for wins over Everton and Peterborough but his place in the starting XI is far from assured.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on the quadruple, Elliott and cup celebrations

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool take on Norwich in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday. On whether Liverpool can win the quadruple: "No team in the history of English football has done it because it's really difficult. It's not even that we are close to thinking about crazy stuff like that, we just want to make sure the lads are fit enough to face Norwich."
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp not thinking about 'crazy stuff' like the quadruple

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are not thinking about winning four trophies this season, as his side look to book a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup by winning against Norwich at Anfield on Wednesday. The Reds beat Chelsea on penalties in a thrilling Carabao Cup final at Wembley...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck pulls out of today's FT Business of Football summit discussing football's recovery from the pandemic... just hours after Roman Abramovich put £3bn Premier League club up for sale

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck is no longer set to speak at the Financial Times' Business of Football summit today amid news Roman Abramovich has put the club up for sale. The 76-year-old was due to be part of a panel in Mayfair, London to discuss how football's recovery from the pandemic would look.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Man Utd’s Premier League trip to Liverpool postponed due to fixture pile-up after Reds’ win over Norwich in FA Cup

THIS month's eagerly-anticipated Prem clash between Liverpool and Manchester United has been postponed due to the Reds' midweek progression in the FA Cup. The match was scheduled for March 20 but a 2-1 fifth-round win over Norwich means the Merseysiders will now have cup commitments that weekend. United were knocked out by Middlesbrough last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'We love each other' - Grealish on Foden

Phil Foden. Ball over the top. Jack Grealish controls. Goal for Manchester City. We saw it so often for England in the build-up and during the Euros, and against Peterborough it was back at its best for City's second goal. You can see it pre-match, during and post-match. A smile,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG have NEVER contacted Zinedine Zidane about replacing Mauricio Pochettino as boss, insists sporting director Leonardo - with Argentine never asking to leave French giants too

Paris Saint-Germain have never considered replacing boss Mauricio Pochettino with Zinedine Zidane or any other manager, according to sporting director Leonardo. Pochettino - along with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag - is among the top contenders to replace Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United this summer, while reports in Spain claim the Argentine is being eyed by Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Return of the European Super League: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin tears into chiefs of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus, to his face, as the leaders 'in a parallel world' prepare to relaunch plans while war in Ukraine rumbles on

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has accused club owners trying to resurrect a European Super League of ‘living in a parallel world’ and took aim at Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli. Plans for a breakaway competition involving a dozen prominent clubs from England, Spain and Italy folded amid a furious...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

306K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy