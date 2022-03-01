Chef's Quick Tip: Prepping Whole Fish

This week, chef David Standridge of The Shipwright's Daughter shows Tina Redwine how to prepare a whole fish for cooking.

Prepping Whole Fish

Ingredients

1 whole fish tbd smaller size 1-2#

1 bunch fresh thyme

1 clove garlic

1 whole lemon

Method

Go over what to look for in purchasing a whole fish and why it's preferable to purchase whole fish: sustainability less waste, super delish.

Clear eyes, red gills, and firm flesh.

Instructions for the fish butcher (scale and gut).

Explain why we leave the fins on (crunchy and yummy).

Stuff the belly with herbs lemon and garlic.