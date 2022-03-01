ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Chef's Quick Tip: Prepping Whole Fish

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vESz_0eSH3FE700

This week, chef David Standridge of The Shipwright's Daughter shows Tina Redwine how to prepare a whole fish for cooking.

Prepping Whole Fish

Ingredients

1 whole fish tbd smaller size 1-2#

1 bunch fresh thyme

1 clove garlic

1 whole lemon

Method

Go over what to look for in purchasing a whole fish and why it's preferable to purchase whole fish: sustainability less waste, super delish.

Clear eyes, red gills, and firm flesh.

Instructions for the fish butcher (scale and gut).

Explain why we leave the fins on (crunchy and yummy).

Stuff the belly with herbs lemon and garlic.

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Cooking#Thyme#Clove#Yummy#Food Drink#Chef
30Seconds

Best French Onion Soup Recipe: A Chef's Favorite Easy French Onion Soup Recipe

If you're anything like me – you’re always short on time, but long on flavor. Then this French onion soup recipe is perfect for you. This easy French onion soup recipe is so rich and delicious, you'll never believe how simple it is to make. It's one of my family's favorite meals for lunch or dinner, and I hope it will become one of your family faves, too!
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Mexican Lasagna

You know those nights when the kids want tacos, but you want lasagna? Make Mexican lasagna, and problem solved!. Move over ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, and olive oil, there is a new lasagna in town!. This Mexican lasagna recipe, aka taco lasagna recipe, is a family favorite in my house....
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
CNET

McDonald's brings back a fan-favorite pie flavor after 5 years. What to know

McDonald's is known for its baked apple pie, but the fast-food giant regularly experiments with other tasty pastries -- like its Pumpkin and Creme Pie, which resurfaced for Thanksgiving, and the vanilla-custard Holiday Pie, which comes out around Christmas. Now McDonald's has brought back a dessert that's been off the...
RESTAURANTS
recipesgram.com

Easy Italian Lemon Butter Bars Recipe

These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
RECIPES
Mashed

Michael Symon Never Uses This Ingredient In His Clam Chowder

Clam chowder: A classic chunky soup with a lengthy history, and a dietary staple of the East Coast. This seafood-crammed delight developed amid French, Nova Scotian, and British influences in the early 1700s, according to Eater. There's no way to know for sure how many variations exist, but the two most well-known varieties are New England and Manhattan clam chowder. While New England clam chowder is thick, rich, and creamy, tomato-based Manhattan clam chowder is thinner and chock-full of vegetables.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
RECIPES
fitfoodiefinds.com

Delicious Pan Seared Scallops

These perfectly cooked pan seared scallops take less than 5 minutes to cook and are topped with a delicious fresh herbs and garlic for the ultimate easy dinner. We aren’t lying when we say cooking scallops can be easy and fun!. Tips for pan seared scallops. You can use...
RECIPES
News 12

News 12

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy