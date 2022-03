Thank you to everyone who attended Helena WINS first Retiree Brunch on Tuesday, Feb. 15. We had over 100 people in attendance, including a handful of employers. The employers were invited to present their opportunities to the group of retirees while assuring them they are still valuable members of our workforce and community. It was an honor and pleasure to be able to host and help facilitate connections to those looking for work and our area employers.

