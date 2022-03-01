Sidley Austin Hires Dechert London Partner

A number of Big Law firms have now raised associate salaries to the new Davis Polk & Wardwell scale, matching what has become the new market rate. In addition to Vinson & Elkins, which became the first large homegrown Texas firm to do so, Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Sidley Austin are among those that have confirmed they will also pay the Davis Polk scale, which was announced by the firm this week and pays $215,000 to first-year associates and ranges up to $396,500 for eighth-year associates.

LAW ・ 5 DAYS AGO