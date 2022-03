NBC is getting back to regularly scheduled programming after two weeks of action from the 2022 Winter Olympics, which caused some confusion in the primetime schedule for hit shows like This Is Us, Chicago Fire and Law & Order: SVU. However, one NBC show that we’re used to seeing this time of year is missing from the network’s primetime lineup altogether — the singing competition The Voice. When will the superstar coaches return to the Big Red Chairs for Season 22, and why isn’t The Voice airing this spring?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO