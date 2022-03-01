ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Foundation trustees make a serious incident report to the Charity Commission over Roman Abramovich's plan to hand the club over to them... as concerns over conflicts of interest emerge following Russian billionaire's announcement

By Jamie Gardner, Press Association
 3 days ago

The trustees of the Chelsea Foundation made a serious incident report to the Charity Commission after Blues owner Roman Abramovich announced his intention to place stewardship of the club in their hands.

The Charity Commission has confirmed receipt of the report, and is seeking further information from the trustees following Saturday night's announcement.

It is understood the Foundation's six trustees held a meeting on Sunday and are seeking legal clarity and advice from the Commission over how, and whether, the Russian billionaire's proposal can be enacted.

Trustees are understood to be concerned over conflicts of interest which may arise from them holding stewardship of the club, and whether a suitable legal structure can be put in place to afford them stewardship that falls within Charity Commission guidelines.

Among the Foundation's Trustees are Chelsea Women head coach Emma Hayes, British Olympic Association chair Hugh Robertson and Piara Powar, the executive director of the anti-discrimination Fare network. The club chair, Bruce Buck, is also the chair of board of trustees of the Foundation.

Abramovich's announcement came two days after Russia invaded Ukraine, and followed calls for him to be banned from owning Chelsea and other UK assets by Labour MP Chris Bryant.

A spokesperson for Abramovich said that the oligarch was attempting to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Chelsea will be expected to spell out how the club and the foundation can remain separate entities if they are run by the same people, although a number of the trustees may opt to walk away due to their own misgivings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0goah8_0eSH1kK600
The trustees of the Chelsea Foundation made a serious incident report to the Charity Commission after the announcement from Roman Abramovich (centre)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftpAh_0eSH1kK600
The Russian billionaire announced his intention to place stewardship of the club in their hands
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEwKu_0eSH1kK600
Trustees are understood to be concerned over conflicts of interest which may arise from them holding stewardship of the club

Several trustees are concerned about conflict of interest issues and being compromised due to Abramovich's alleged links to Vladimir Putin's Russian regime.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel refused to be drawn on whether Abramovich should have a role in football, saying: 'It's too much for me to answer. I am not aware of the details and the whole situation.

'There are situations much more important than football, this will never change. Situations like war are so much more important.'

Chelsea do not need all trustees to agree in order for the plan to go ahead. Initial discussions with the trustees have already taken place with another video call planned for later this week.

Abramovich said in a statement issued on Saturday night: 'During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hr5gA_0eSH1kK600
Among the Foundation's Trustees are Chelsea Women head coach Emma Hayes

'I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

'I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans.'

Ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final defeat, a Blues statement said: 'The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating,' it read. 'Chelsea FC's thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace.'

It failed to mention Russia or Abramovich, however, despite the businessman being thrust into the spotlight following Russia's incursion of its neighbouring country.

Finance experts have also since claimed Chelsea could go 'bankrupt' if the government were to impose sanctions on Abramovich.

Bloomberg also reported investors and private equity firms, including some from the United States, are on high alert if the £1.5billion-valued Blues are put up for sale as they await clarity from the government on any future Russian sanctions.

A fortune mined in steel: The £8.4billion man who handed Chelsea to charity

Mr Abramovich has an estimated wealth of £8.4billion.

As well as his huge property portfolio, he also owns a series of superyachts, including the £450million Solaris, which has a missile detection system.

Mr Abramovich has never held UK citizenship and made his money selling assets purchased from the state when the Soviet Union broke up.

He arrived at Chelsea in 2003 and transformed the team from outside challengers to a Premier League giant with the help of Jose Mourinho.

The bulk of Abramovich's UK wealth is to be found in Evraz, a steel and mining giant listed on the London stock market.

