Jill Abramson, the magic of Yellowstone's wildness and the park as a great equalizer – even at 150

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn't yet watched the latest episode of 1883, so be warned!. At last, 1883’s “Racing Clouds” delivered on the doom-laden foreshadowing set up in the Yellowstone prequel’s earliest minutes, with Isabel May's Elsa Dutton suffering an arrow through the torso. All season long, fans have wondered when that potentially deadly moment would resurface, and how things would play out in the immediate aftermath. Now we know that things aren’t looking too good for Elsa, who appears to be just outside death’s door, with both of her parents already preparing for her death. And while I’d like to be as optimistic as Elsa about things, Paramount’s recent 1932 prequel news now seems all the more ominously prophetic regarding her fate.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO