Convicted Nashville felon found with marijuana in backpack, washing machine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old man was charged late Monday night after police said they found pounds of drugs in his backpack.

According to a warrant, on Feb. 15, detectives were conducting surveillance in the Napier area on another person who was standing near Devante Keeler, and they approached them. After Keeler saw police, the warrant stated that Keeler dropped a backpack and continued walking up the steps of an apartment building nearby. Detectives said Keeler also dropped a gun on the steps as he went up.

When officials knocked on the door of the apartment, Keeler walked out. Detectives said they then recovered the handgun and the backpack, which contained 1,380 grams of marijuana in multiple large packages.

A consent search was then conducted inside the apartment, and detectives seized another six bags of marijuana that weighed approximately 266 grams in the washing machine.

Authorities said Keeler has prior felony convictions for cocaine possession.

