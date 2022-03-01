ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Motorious Readers Get More Chances To Win A 1-of-249 Pontiac GTO Convertible

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDqDO_0eSGzpbH00

Owning a four-speed 1969 Ram Air III Pontiac GTO Convertible would be even sweeter if you win it!

Have you ever dreamed of owning a rare GTO Convertible? Of course you have, who hasn’t? But with the rising prices of collector cars, especially muscle cars, it’s becoming harder and harder to make your dreams of owning a GTO come true. Fortunately, there’s another way to own a 1969 Pontiac GTO, you could win one when you make a donation to benefit charity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KP8AC_0eSGzpbH00

This grand prize dream, car Pontiac GTO is one of only 249 made in 1969, or the 72,287 GTOs made in 1969. Of the Pontiac GTOs made in 1969, only 7,328 were convertibles, and only 249 of those convertibles came with the 366hp Ram Air III V-8 engine and a four-speed manual transmission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYG7g_0eSGzpbH00

“With the same powertrain as one would find in a Judge combined with a more restrained exterior package, this 1969 Ram Air III GTO convertible makes for a sophisticated and very attractive performance machine—it's still very much a head turner but it does so with a more subtle persona." — Don Keefe, founding editor-in-chief of Poncho Perfection magazine and author of the book, “How to Restore Your Pontiac GTO 1964-1974.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMOOY_0eSGzpbH00

You can now enter for a chance to win this rare 1969 Pontiac GTO with more entries as a Motorious reader. Get your entires now before the clock runs up on this dream Pontiac GTO.

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Turn Every Head In This 1967 Plymouth Barracuda

In 1967, the second-generation Plymouth Barracuda made its debut, and this time around it was offered in convertible and hardtop coupe versions along with the fastback. While the car still shared some components with the Valiant, the '67 Barracuda was given a complete redesign along with its very own sheetmetal. If in the market for a classic Barracuda that is likely to turn heads no matter where it goes, look no further than this beautiful example.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1977 Pontiac LeMans Can Am Is A Unique 70s Find

This car is possibly one of the last muscle cars to keep its cool in the 1970s and we love it!. Pontiac was possibly the only brand to keep the distinctly American idea of a GM muscle car alive through the oil crisis of the1970s. When everyone else was doing the ugly compact luxury car trend, Pontiac was still putting out models like the Firebird and GTO. These vehicles were still just as beautiful as in the 1960s and still boasted style despite increasing safety regulations. One such model that kept the Pontiac brand in the performance car business was the Pontiac LeMans. While this car is one of those great American muscle cars, this is far from an ordinary Le Mans. Instead, this is a Can-Am Sports Coupe model, making it a relatively rare option while also providing more style and performance.
CARS
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This collection is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Pontiac Firebird: The History Behind One Of America's Greatest Pony Cars

GM might have left the Pontiac Firebird behind, but history hasn’t. The Pontiac Firebird is an American pony car whose legacy for high-performance engine options and striking style will live on in American history for centuries as one of the nation's most significant domestic enthusiast cars. It all started in 1967 as Pontiacs response to the Ford Mustang and the sister car of the Chevrolet Camaro. People were immediately blown away by the powerful Pontiac engine line-up and more luxurious features than the Camaro. Of course, Pontiac was constantly struggling to be GM's performance brand, which helped their case. Not much changed throughout the first generation apart from the addition of the Trans Am package in 1969.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pontiac Gto#Convertibles#Vehicles#Ram Air Iii#Poncho Perfection
Motorious

1969 Chevy Chevelle Is A Time Capsule

This Chevy from the late 1960s is the perfect vehicle for any enthusiast with a passion for style and speed!. The 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle is likely the most collectible car on the vintage vehicle market for its remarkable style, high performance, and wicked reputation for drag strip domination. Along with the exterior design, this newer generation of Chevelle was given priority more than any other vehicle before its performance. This made it the perfect combination of performance and style with a ton of power under the hood and an unforgettable design language. Without a doubt, these cars will live on forever in the minds and hearts of enthusiasts everywhere. However, some require a bit more physical evidence of the fantastic beasts that once roamed the streets of Detroit. This particular car was made for just those kinds of people.
HOME & GARDEN
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Chevy Corvette Model Years You Should Never Buy

The Chevy Corvette has continued being a well-liked and stylish muscle car in the modern day, and people are buying new and used Corvettes daily. However, while the Corvette has a long history in the American auto market, not all Corvette model years were the same. Here’s a look at the worst Chevrolet Corvette model years that you should never buy.
CARS
Motorious

Barn Find Car Collection Up For Sale

Somewhere outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma is a collection of barn find-condition cars tucked away in several buildings. Understandably, the owner of the collection, who is a widow, doesn’t want the location disclosed since there are people who would just head out there to harass her. What’s great is this collection is for sale, so the video we’ve included isn’t just for your viewing pleasure. You could score a really nice classic American car, if you move quickly.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motorious

North Carolina Woman Charged For Stealing Her Own Camaro

Normal people who are struggling to make their car payment consider options like selling their ride for something more affordable. Others would get a second job, sell some items, eliminate needless spending, or something of that nature. One woman in North Carolina decided the better idea was to steal her own Camaro, then have the insurance company pay off the loan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

UK Classic Car Collection Destroyed In Storm

A flattened barn took out a collection worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Ewen Sergison, a racing engineer and high-speed driving instructor, was traveling to his home in the UK when a storm hit the area. While he had a rocky plane trip home, flying through winds blasting up to 100 mph in some places, it was what he saw when he got home that shook him the most. When Ewen returned to home, his barn then collapsed on rare cars, some worth around $350k each.
ENVIRONMENT
Motorious

Stolen $200K 1967 Shelby Mustang GT Found

Snatched from a warehouse nearly a month ago, this rare classic Shelby Mustang was recovered, but it’s not great. Police found a rare Shelby Mustang that was stolen from a warehouse three weeks before being discovered. The car was found in a what seems to be a sort of dumping yard, as other stolen vehicles were located at the site as well. While this might seem like good news, the car was not found in great condition, as it was partially stripped before being dumped. Before this, the car was said to be valued at $200K.
TULSA, OK
Motorious

What Happened To Bonnie And Clyde’s Death Car?

What happened to the infamous Ford V8 that took Bonnie and Clyde across the nation on their 13 victim killing and robbing spree?. Bonnie and Clyde were some of history’s most infamous killers ever to use the vast roads of America to their advantage. The stories of their various adventures in the world of crime have made them icons in the minds of most Americans. Traveling mainly through Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Missouri, these criminals would go on to terrify the nation with their intense killing spree of 13 people. This wild string of killing and robbery was completed with a stolen 1934 Ford V8, which was faster than most police vehicles at the time. But, of course, that car is now a piece of American history as it is the car that the devilish duo would lose their lives in. So, where is it now?
ENTERTAINMENT
Motorious

Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

December 5, 2012, just off the Dutch coast, the MV Baltic Ace collided with the Corvus J in one of the busiest shipping channels in the world. In 15 minutes the 500-ft long car carrier was resting on the floor of the North sea and nearly half of its crew was lost. The tragedy was far from over though, and a potential for even more loss was very real.
ECONOMY
Motorious

Dodge Challenger Driver Kills 9 In Las Vegas Crash

On January 29 the lives of 9 people were cut short, leaving countless loved ones mourning, all thanks to one man driving a Dodge Challenger recklessly. According to a local report, 59-year-old Gary Dean Robinson was behind the wheel of the Mopar muscle car when he ran a red light. Police say speed was a factor in the crash. It’s believed the muscle car was traveling over 100 mph as it entered the intersection.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MotorBiscuit

6 Historically Bad Pickup Trucks – What Were They Thinking

The top three vehicles sold last year were all pickup trucks. These trucks have such a strong following that it seems there shouldn’t be bad models, ever. While we wish that were true, some trucks did not meet the standards we set. We need these vehicles to haul, carry, pull, push, and generally work hard, so we don’t have to. Unfortunately, some trucks make us wonder what the manufacturer thought when they hit the streets.
CARS
US News and World Report

30 Weirdest Cars of All Time

It has happened to all of us from time to time – we're driving down the highway when something so unusual, so odd passes us by that we do a double-take. What is that? Who made it? And sometimes even, why would you buy that? We're talking about vehicles like the unforgettable behemoth known as the Pontiac Aztek. Unless you needed to cart around a cello with you at all times, what was its purpose and why did anyone buy it?
CARS
Motorious

The History Of America’s Most Rebellious Muscle Car: The GTO

This car was the epitome of power and performance in the 1960s but what happened to the beloved GTO we all know and love?. 1964 was a pivotal year in the American automotive industry as the ideal American spirit had shifted from the more conservative/stoic persona of the 1940s to the rebellious nature of the 1960s. This meant that the nation's youth were imitating their favorite rock stars, freedom fighters, and public figures in spitting in the face of subtlety. Everything from the clothes people wore to their cars were rocking brightly colored paint, powerful presentation, and a rock n' roll style! The first car to try out this rebellious attitude was the iconic Pontiac GTO which broke all of the rules at GM just to make the point that people want performance. These things were tiny for their time, and one man named John Delorean saw the potential for something huge under the hood.
CARS
Motorious

National Park Mystified By Model T Ford Left In Arizona Desert

Inside Arizona’s Petrified Forest National Wilderness Area, you’ll find all kinds of things. Crazy looks plants, interesting and dangerous animals, and a unique landscape are all expected, but one attraction will leave you scratching your head. Rangers at Petrified Forest recently shared on social media that they are puzzled by an abandoned Ford Model T.
CARS
Motorious

1934 Ford Roadster Hides Mopar Powerhouse

This incredible car was the first step to the incredible Ford performance lineage and now sports a very different powertrain. The 1930s were an incredible time for the original American automotive manufacturer we all know, Ford. Prohibition had birthed the need for a reliable and robust V8 car for moonshines who needed to transport beverages while evading the police. These wild hotrodders began buying these cars left and right until 1933 when prohibition was abolished, and the American people were free to drink once again. Those old beer-loving speed-junkies needed a way to spend all of their cash as many of them went legit with the alcohol business and began racing their cars at local dirt roads and tracks. This birthed the NASCAR racing series, which has a very obvious stake in our modern automotive culture. Today, we will look at the car that made all of this possible. This is a 1934 Roadster, and while it may not have a Ford v8 under the hood, it certainly shows off its high-speed history incredibly well.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
39K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy