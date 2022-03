Following a much-needed victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks would be put to the test as the Miami Heat came to Fiserv Forum on Wednesday. Of course, these two teams have no shortage of recent history, as every clash between them recently has felt like a playoff atmosphere. With that Bucks looking to gain ground in the Eastern Conference standings against the top-seeded Heat, they would have to turn their intensity up a notch. It is certainly safe to say that they did, as this matchup was yet another classic between these two teams.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO