Environment

Warmer with light rain chance Tuesday

By Jim Loboy
WYTV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarmer this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. Mostly cloudy and lower 50’s with light rain this afternoon. A little breezy, but mild. Chance for early evening light rain with a few flurries possible. Low in the mid to upper 20’s and cloudy into...

www.wytv.com

WKTV

Snowfall totals for Sunday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14. Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. High 32. Tomorrow Evening: Lingering snow showers. Windy. Low 20s. Conditions remain dry this evening with temperatures hovering around 20. Tonight, light snowfall will start in the North Country a little after midnight,...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Heavy rain, snowy weather forecast across Northwest

The month of March can bring all sorts of wacky weather amidst the shift from winter to spring. Heavy rain and snow will linger across the Northwest on Tuesday while much of the country begins a warm-up, featuring above-average temperatures. A couple of clipper systems will bring some snow across...
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Pulses of snow to prolong winter in Midwest, Northeast

As the first day of meteorological spring approaches, residents from the Great Lakes to the New England coast can expect to deal with another dose of wintry weather for the first few days of March. "A parade clippers is forecast to sweep across the northern tier of the U.S. early...
MINNESOTA STATE
News19 WLTX

Very warm week ahead with some rain chances

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Here comes the warmth! We are looking at the warmest weather of the year so far here across the Midlands over the coming days. Thanks to high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean the wind will mainly be coming from the south which allows for much warmer but also more humid conditions this week.
COLUMBIA, SC
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow on the horizon

Snow could fall late Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service said. Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 55. Lows will drop to 29 tonight. Thursday’s highs will climb to 50. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that afternoon. Lows will drop to 24 that night. Rain, possibly some snow, could fall late Thursday. Under a half-inch of accumulation is expected.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Colder air moves in for the morning commute Thursday

TONIGHT: Early morning pockets of drizzle cleared out well before the AM commute this Wednesday morning. It was quite pleasant across the Ohio Valley. There was a bit more cloud cover early on then it gradually cleared out with high pressure nearby. The sunshine was around for most of the afternoon as we held on to Spring-like conditions. High temperatures today got into the mid 50s once again. We will briefly revert to colder days to the end the work-week. Tonight, an approaching cold front is expected to pass later on into early Thursday morning, bringing with it brief chances for rain showers and the potential for a few isolated pockets of flurries. This will be cleared out by the morning commute tomorrow. Warmer air the past several days will not allow much accumulation. Patchy slick spots and morning fog is possible tomorrow morning, just give yourself a few extra minutes to arrive to your final destination safely.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny & breezy, evening snow flurries

We're looking at a relatively milder finish to the weekend as temps climb into the mid 40s this afternoon. Skies remain mostly sunny, but it'll be breezy with gusts up to 30-35 mph at times.A cold front swings through this evening with a few snow showers and flurries, especially to the north and west. The bigger change will be the temps, falling into the teens and low 20s overnight.Waking up Monday, wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.Temps struggle to get much above freezing on Monday. So, despite plenty of sunshine, bundle up!Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Early Mix Today, Light Snow Thursday

We are tracking a light wintry mix of sleet, flurries, and freezing drizzle for the area early on Wednesday morning, wrapping up by the mid-day. We are't expecting to see much in the way of ice and/or snow accumulations, but it will be enough to get the roads a little slick now and then. Go slow and drive with a little extra caution, especially on the overpasses & on/off ramps. Another quick burst of winter moves through early on Thursday morning, bringing a little snow with it. A new 1-3" of snow is expected by noon on Thursday, with the higher totals expected south of I-90. The morning commute Thursday is also expected to be a little slick at times.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Partly sunny Wednesday, wintry mix tonight

Partly cloudy and mid 20’s this morning. High today in the mid 40’s with partly sunny skies. Rain could reach the Valley late day toward dusk. Light rain develops tonight, mixing with snow late. No accumulation. Low in the lower 20’s. A few flurries in the morning,...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

Another chilly night ahead, Warmer air and storm chances for next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a glorious first half to our weekend on the Gulf Coast. We will continue with this trend Sunday ahead a more unsettled start to next week. High pressure remains in firm control over the region. Skies will remain mostly clear as we head into the evening. Temperatures will cool quickly under a lighter northeast wind. Overnight lows will again fall into the middle and upper 30s. Coastal areas will bottom out in the 40s.
MOBILE, AL

