ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Chevron (CVX) Stock: Why It Increased Today

pulse2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) stock increased by over 0.8% pre-market today. This is why. The Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) stock increased by over 0.8% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Chevron raising...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Is Exxon Mobil Really A Growth Stock Right Now?

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) shares are up 25.4% year-to-date in 2022 as investors have piled into energy stocks, value stocks and dividend stocks. One analyst said Thursday that a closer look at Exxon's fundamentals reveals it may actually be an under-the-radar growth stock. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Renewable Energy shares soar 32.6% premarket on news Chevron to acquire company for $3.15 billion in cash

Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. REGI, +40.49% soared 32.6% in premarket trade Monday, after announcing an agreement for Chevron Corp. to acquire the company in an all-cash deal valued at $3.15 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Chevron will pay $61.50 per each Renewable Energy share owned, for a premium of about 57% over a 30-day averaged based on its closing stock price Friday. The deal is expected to close in the second half. "The transaction is expected to accelerate progress toward Chevron's goal to grow renewable fuels production capacity to 100,000 barrels per day by 2030 and brings additional feedstock supplies and pre-treatment facilities," the company said in a statement. Once the deal closes, Chevron's renewable fuels business will be headquartered in Ames, Iowa. Renewable Energy CEO Cynthia Warner will join the Chevron board. Renewable Energy shares are down 44% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy Group#Biodiesel#Cvx#The Chevron Corporation
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Here's how Warren Buffett's company changed its holdings at the end of 2021

Warren Buffett is arguably the world's most famous investor and his investment moves are closely followed. Each quarter, the company he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, discloses its current holdings to shareholders. This weekend, the Omaha-based company announced its fourth-quarter results and Buffett released his annual letter to shareholders. Here are some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For JM Smucker

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Salesforce dips as Q4 results beat expectations, analysts heap praise

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell in early trading on Wednesday as the Marc Benioff-led cloud computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and raised its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023, prompting praise from Wall Street. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Salesforce (CRM) overweight with a $360 price target, said the raise...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 15% After Q4 Earnings, Is Skillz Stock a Buy Right Now?

Skillz ( SKLZ -1.34% ) stock is down 15.4% after the company reported earnings on Feb. 24. Investors were not pleased with continued losses on the bottom line. To make matters worse, management has remained on the same path for the last several quarters, investing aggressively in sales and marketing. The stock price's fall after earnings is on top of a more massive crash last year. Is the stock finally cheap enough to buy? Let's address that below.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Lowe's (LOW): Can Q4 Earnings Embolden Investors?

The busiest stretch of earnings season is behind us, but there are still plenty of notable names left to report. Included on this week's earnings calendar is Lowe's (LOW, $221.45), with the home improvement retailer set to unveil its fourth-quarter results ahead of the Feb. 23 open. Like much of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Target Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks opened on a downbeat note this morning, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.81% to 33,616.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 13,721.63. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.49% to 4,352.50. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed by 1.6%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Kodiak Sciences Q4 Earnings

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kodiak Sciences missed estimated earnings by 31.62%, reporting an EPS of $-1.79 versus an estimate of $-1.36. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy