A federal grand jury in San Diego just indicted the founder of the BitConnect crypto scheme that allegedly defrauded thousands of investors in the US and abroad. In a statement published on Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice says that Indian national Satish Kumbhani faces up to 70 years in prison if found guilty of wire fraud, commodity price manipulation, conspiracy to commit international money laundering and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO