Study: Nostalgia can relieve pain

By joeym
WTAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThinking of old memories can do more than make you feel warm and fuzzy. Researchers from...

wtax.com

Medical News Today

Study finds link between chronic pain and disrupted eating

Researchers investigated how lower back pain interacts with eating behavior via behavioral and neuroimaging experiments. They found that pain alters food satiety in those who have chronic lower back pain and those who have recovered from subacute back pain. Further studies are necessary to understand the mechanisms behind their results.
ROCHESTER, NY
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
China
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
Mic

Why smoking weed feels different as you get older

Throughout my 20s, I tried weed only a handful of times. I experimented with different strains, from indica to sativa and different forms, from joints to edibles. All of them would send me into a paranoid thought-loop. Then, at age 29, I tried a low-THC strain, knowing it might be...
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
natureworldnews.com

Man Who Injected Mushroom Tea Hospitalized Due to Deadly Fungi Growing in His Blood

A 30-year-old man was admitted in the hospital with multiple organ failure and fungal infections after he tried self-medicating with mushroom tea. According to the report, the man injected a mushroom tea into his system but was rushed to the hospital after he developed a deadly outbreak of fungi growing in his blood.
Daily Advance

Anti-inflammatory diets help relieve arthritis pain

Our bodies need proper nutrition to function at the best level. March is National Nutrition Month, so it’s a great time to begin putting a plan in place to assess your eating habits and make changes for your best overall health. This week, our focus is nutrition and how...
