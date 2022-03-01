Oligarchs set sail: Billionaires' superyachts flee to international safe havens like the Maldives as West tightens sanctions - and Boris Johnson warns: 'I think their silence is inexplicable'

Oligarchs are sailing their yachts to international safe havens like the Maldives as the West tightens sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine - as Boris Johnson said: 'I think their silence is inexplicable'.

A luxury yacht belonging to a US-sanctioned billionaire reached the Maldives today, according to officials, with more Russian-owned boats reportedly headed to the Indian Ocean archipelago seeking safe haven from possible asset seizures.

Multiple international sanctions have been imposed on Russia in the wake of its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, raising the prospect of confiscation of yachts belonging to its billionaires, several of whom are close to President Vladimir Putin.

The state-run Maldives Ports Limited confirmed that the pleasure craft Clio, holding the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) registration 9312535, dropped anchor near the capital Male on Monday.

The Cayman Islands-registered vessel is owned by aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska, who was sanctioned by the United States in 2018. A total of 20,973 Russians visited the Maldives in January, the largest single group, while Ukrainians were sixth with 7,210.

A CNBC report said at least two other vessels owned by Russian oligarchs were heading to the Maldives, which has no extradition treaty with the United States. Maldives Ports also confirmed to AFP that the superyacht Titan, holding IMO number 1010478 and owned by steel magnate Alexander Abramov, was anchored in Male.

Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps today targeted Russian oligarchs and their opulent yachts by banning all Russian shipping from using UK ports.

Mr Shapps made the move amid concern about a Russian oil tanker scheduled to dock in Orkney on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson was on Tuesday asked what he thought of the failure of most Russian oligarchs to speak out against the war on Ukraine.

In response, he told ITV: 'I think that their silence is inexplicable, and I think that people need to step up and denounce this act of aggression, and those oligarchs who have connections with the Putin regime and who are benefiting from their association with the Russian state, we are going to expose and distrain their assets.'

Vladimir Putin today moved to block foreign companies pulling out of Russia and keep their cash to prop up their imploding war economy after BP and Shell pledged to sell up £15billion ($20bn) of joint ventures following the invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced a presidential order had been signed as Western countries stepped up sanctions, the rouble crashed to an all-time low and Russians queued night and day to pull cash from ATMs amid a run on the banks.

Below, MailOnline examines nine oligarchs and the super-yachts that they own.

These are the locations of yachts owned by major Russian oligarchs based on the latest available information

Roman Abramovich

Net worth: $14.5billion

Yacht(s): Eclipse ($1bn); Solaris ($600m)

Who is he?

Mr Abramovich is most well-known as being the owner of Premier League football club Chelsea.

Mr Abramovich has never held UK citizenship and made his money selling assets purchased from the state when the Soviet Union broke up.

He vehemently denies he is close to the Kremlin or has done anything that would merit sanctions being imposed against him.

He arrived at Chelsea in 2003 and transformed the team from outside challengers to a Premier League giant with the help of managers including Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti.

The bulk of Abramovich's UK wealth is to be found in Evraz, a steel and mining giant listed on the London stock market.

As well as a huge property portfolio, he also owns a series of superyachts, including the $600million Solaris - which has a missile detection system - and the $1billion Eclipse.

According to the latest information, Solaris is moored in Barcelona and Eclipse is in the Caribbean.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's $1billion Eclipse is believed to be in the Caribbean. This picture shows it off the coast of Turkey in 2014

Abramovich has a second yacht, Solaris, which cost $600m, and is currently in Barcelona. This photo shows it during early sea trials in Germany

Abramovich announced on Saturday that 'stewardship and care' of Chelsea was being handed over to trustees of the club's charitable foundation.

On Tuesday, an MP claimed that Abramovich was selling his properties in the UK to avoid potential financial sanctions.

Labour's Chris Bryant told the House of Commons: 'I think he [Abramovich] is terrified of being sanctioned, which is why he's already going to sell his home tomorrow, and sell another flat as well.

'My anxiety is that we're taking too long about these things.'

On Monday, Mr Abramovich was named as an unlikely broker in a deal to end the war in Ukraine and reportedly arrived in Belarus to assist in peace talks that ended without resolution.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire is believed to have flown to the eastern European country ahead of the talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials.

His role as a broker in the talks has been confirmed by his spokesman, who claimed the mega-rich businessman had become involved after a request from the Jewish community in Kyiv.

Alexey Mordashov is worth around £14billion, with business interests in tourism, gold mining and engineering

Alexey Mordashov

Net worth: $29.1billion

Yacht(s): Nord ($500million)

Mr Mordashov is worth around £14billion, with business interests in tourism, gold mining and engineering.

In 2016, the son of two steel workers was reported to be Russia's richest man.

Mr Mordashov is the main shareholder and chairman of Severstal, one of Russia's largest steelmakers.

The married father-of-six also owns a stake in tourism business TUI Group and is a Bolshoi Theatre council member.

He also has stakes in gold mining and engineering firms and grew up in Cherepovets, 230 miles north of Moscow.

Mr Mordashov is also known to be a friend of Vladimir Putin, with the two previously pictured together.

On Monday, Mr Mordashov was among oligarchs added to the EU's sanctions blacklist, along with Igor Sechin, head of state oil giant Rosneft, and Nikolay Tokarev, boss of pipeline mammoth Transneft.

Mr Mordashov's $500million superyacht Nord is now moored in the Seychelles in the Caribbean.

Mr Molchanov, 50, owns a controlling stake in LSR Group, which is Russia's largest producer of construction materials

Andrey Molchanov

Net worth: $1.2B

Yacht(s): Aurora ($120m)

Mr Molchanov, 50, owns a controlling stake in LSR Group, which is Russia's largest producer of construction materials.

According to Forbes, his company is also one of Russia's leading real estate developers, with a portfolio of nearly 840million square feet of space.

The billionaire is a native of St Petersburg, where his stepfather worked as a vice governor.

Mr Molchanov's yacht, Aurora, has the same name as the Russian navy ship which played a role in the 1917 October Revolution.

The modern Aurora was built in Germany and delivered to its owner in 2017.

It is now moored in Barcleona.

Mr Molchanov was awarded Russian honour the Order for Merit to the Fatherland after helping to develop St Petersburg.

Mr Molchanov's $120million yacht, Aurora, has the same name as the Russian navy ship which played a role in the 1917 October Revolution

Andrey Kostin

Net worth: $500million approx

Yacht(s): Sea Rhapsody ($65million)

Andrey Kostin is president and chairman of VTB Bank, Russia's second-largest bank, which is controlled by the state and has a London-based subsidiary.

He was named last year by detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as someone who should be targeted by Western governments in a bid to curb human-rights abuses by the Russian state.

Mr Kostin, who has close ties to Putin, has previously said that the West is waging an 'economic war' on Russia.

Last month Mr Kostin sailed his superyacht Sea Rhapsody into Barcelona.

In 2018, it emerged the Chelsea Flower show had reportedly struggled to find backers, meaning Mr Kostin's firm was been allowed to sponsor a garden.

It was claimed in 2020 that Mr Kostin tried to cover up claims Putin had secretly moved to Sochi during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was reported that the president went so far as to have a replica office built to convince Russians he was still in Moscow.

The Kremlin said a photographed meeting between Putin and VTB Bank head Andrei Kostin on October 29 2020 happened at Novo-Ogaryovo - Putin's state residence outside Moscow - but critics claimed that the encounter actually took place in Sochi.

Alexander Mikheev

Net worth: Unknown

Yacht(s): Lady Anastasia ($7million)

Alexander Mikheev is a former head of the Russian Helicopter Corporation who took over state-owned weapons supplier Rostec six years ago.

On Tuesday, images emerged of a Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink Mr Mikheev's $7million yacht the Lady Anastasia following Russia's invasion of his country.

The 156ft luxury yacht was moored at Pord Adriano in Mallorca when Taras Ostapchuk, 55, opened valves on the vessel because he claimed his boss sells weapons to Putin that are being used to murder and maim his countrymen.

Mr Ostapchuk said he went berserk around midday on Saturday after seeing a helicopter carrying weapons he believes were made by Mr Mikheev's firm attacking an apartment block in Kyiv similar to one where his family live.

Mr Mikheev owns this $7million yacht the Lady Anastasia. On Tuesday, images emerged of a Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink the vessel

The Lady Anastasia has five luxury cabins (including the onepictured). The damage to the vessel is not yet known

Vagit Alekperov

Net worth: $19.6billion

Yacht(s): Galactica Super Nova ($80million)

Mr Alekperov is the billionaire chairman of Russian energy giant Lukoil.

He rose to his present position from working on an oil rig in the Caspian Sea.

The oligarch set up his firm after taking over three large state-controlled oil fields following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Mr Alekperov owns just under a quarter of Lukoil, which was hit by U.S. sanctions in 2014.

Lukoil is the the third largest company in Russia after state-owned firms Sberbank and Rosneft.

As well as his oil interests, Mr Alekperov co-owns Dutch shipyard Heesen Yachts, which is where his $80million yacht was built in 2016.

According to the New York Post, Mr Alekperov has lost more than $14billion of his personal wealth so far this year, more than any other Russian businessman

Mr Alekperov's yacht, the $80million Super Nova, is moored in Montenegro

Pictured: The Galactica Super Nova $80 million mega-yacht, owned by Russian oil firm CEO Vegit Alekperov

Alexander Abramov

Net worth: $6.1billion

Yacht(s): Titan ($100million)

Mr Abramov is chairman of steel company Evraz, which is part-owned by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

According to Forbes, in 2017 Mr Abramov and Mr Abramovich bought a 24.5 per cent stake in Transcontainer, the largest container railway operator in Russia.

Before the collapse of the Soviet Union, Abramov was the head of a research lab.

In 1992, he founded a forerunner to Evraz and made a lot of money exporting metals and coal from the Ural mountains and Siberia.

In 1998, Mr Abramov cheaply bought steel companies that had been hit hard by the Russian financial crisis. They included U.S. firms Claymont Steel and Oregon Steel.

His superyacht, the $100million Titan, is moored in the Maldives.

Pictured: The Titan mega-yacht, worth $100 million. It is owned by Alexander Abramov, a steel magnate

Oleg Deripaska

Net worth: $3billion

Yacht(s): Queen K ($65million)

Once Russia's richest man, oil tycoon Mr Deripaska came to prominence in the UK when he entertained Labour grandee Lord Mandelson on his yacht in Corfu.

The tycoon – who is close to Mr Putin – quit as a director of Russian energy giant EN+ Group after being targeted by Western sanctions last month.

He owns a house in London's Belgrave Square and is a grandson by marriage to the late leader of the Soviet Union Boris Yeltsin.

Mr Deripaska's superyacht Clio, which used to be named Queen K, is worth around $65million. It is seen above as Queen K in Bodrum district of Turkey's southwestern province Mugla, Turkey on June 15, 2015

On Tuesday, Mr Deripaska called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Along with fellow oligarch Mikhail Fridman, he called for peace talks to take place 'as fast as possible'.

The 54-year-old simply said: 'Peace is very important.'

Mr Deripaska's superyacht Clio, which used to be named Queen K, is worth around $65million. It is now moored in the Maldives.