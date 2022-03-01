ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How can I donate to Ukraine? Here’s how to help

By Danni Scott
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
THE refugee crisis emerging from the Russian invasion is prompting people to rush to Ukraine's aid.

Over 160,000 people are estimated to have been displaced, with that number likely to continue to rise.

How you can help Ukraine Credit: Reuters

It has prompted people to ask what they can do to support Ukraine during the crisis.

Here are some some ways you can help...

How can I donate to Ukraine?

Donate clothes and essentials

There are many centres popping up across the country which you can donate your clothes to.

Many are looking for outerwear such as warm coats, hats and gloves as a large number of refugees are in cold climates.

Others are looking for baby equipment and sanitary products.

Donate money

The simplest way to help Ukraine is to donate to one of the many charities collecting money.

This provides access to food, water and shelter for the refugees.

One of the main charities taking donations is the British Red Cross due to their international links.

Contact the government

You can write to your local MP expressing support for Ukraine and asking them to lobby the government to help in any way.

There are also petitions set up online that you can sign, many of which are directed at the government.

Websites like change.org and the official government website are the safest to use for online petitions.

Protest

Protests have sprung up across the UK and are likely to continue over the next few weeks.

Thousands have taken part in protests in cities like London, Glasgow, Brighton and Oxford.

Trafalgar Square was filled with people on Sunday, February 27, 2022, waving Ukrainian flags and holding up protest signs.

Use social media wisely

Be selective about the news stories you consume and share.

You can stop the spread of misinformation by avoiding Russian state propaganda.

The Ukraine Crisis Media Center (UCMC) said: “Look for reliable and fact-checked news.

“Disinformation is a part of Russian war.

“Share as much fact-based information about Russian aggression as you can.

"Do not post any information about the movement of Ukraine’s armed forces."

UCMC also suggested boycotting Russian goods and services.

What charities should I donate to?

If you are based in the UK, the main charity for crisis aid is The Red Cross.

The charity has set up a crisis appeal.

It said: “Your donation could help someone affected get food, medicines and basic medical supplies, shelter and water.”

Other charities have also appealed for donations:

  • Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UN)

How can cryptocurrency help Ukraine?

Activists are using crypto to arm the Ukrainian army with military equipment, medical supplies and drones.

The currency is also being used to fund a facial recognition app that identifies Russian mercenaries and spies.

UCMC said: “You can send financial support to the Ukrainian army and volunteers, protecting their country against the aggression.”

It listed several “trusted organisations” that you can support if you want to help:

