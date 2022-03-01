ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conor McGregor is not making as much from UFC fights as claimed and could only be getting HALF of multi-million purses

By Kealan Hughes
 2 days ago
CONOR MCGREGOR is not raking in as much money from UFC fights as he has claimed, according to reports.

The Irishman, 33, has amassed a huge fortune with the majority of his earnings coming through the £450million sale of his Proper Twelve whiskey company.

Conor McGregor is believed to be UFC's top earner of all time Credit: PA

McGregor is still earning very good money from his bouts in the Octagon however, and is likely the highes-paid UFC fighter of all-time according to journalist John Nash.

On Luke Thomas's show the fighter pay specialist claimed McGregor is not earning as much as previously thought: "I have a feeling he is not making as much as some people think, I don’t think it’s £18-22m.

"My guess would be that he is making somewhere between £11-13m, in that ballpark.

"McGregor is probably the highest-paid fighter, there was actually information floating around on his contract before the Mayweather fight and I don’t think it has changed that much.

The one I know I can legally disclose for fact is that of Brock Lesnar, first in the lawsuit it says £6m was the highest paycheque in the UFC ever which I confirmed was Brock Lesnar.

“He (McGregor) made £1.8m from UFC 100 reported and a side-letter for £4m. He was also the highest-paid fighter ever until sometime in 2017.”

The former world champion has been involved in a number of high-profile fights during his career, including nine pay-per-view bouts.

He is believed to have made £3.6m from his most recent fight - last summer's defeat to Dustin Poirier.

The Notorious also claimed he made £40million each from his fights with Khabib Nurmagamedov and Donald Cerrone but estimates put his purse closer to £2.3m.

But McGregor did reportedly earn an eye-watering sum following his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather, said to be around £75m.

MMAmania.com

Jon Jones reacts to release of police bodycam footage — ‘I was hoping that video got lost in the files’

In the past two years since he stepped foot in the Octagon, Jon Jones has made more headlines for his antics outside the cage. On Sept. 24, 2021, Jones was inducted into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame for his classic bout with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 in Sept. 2013. Following the ceremony, “Bones” had a little too much to drink and found himself under arrest in the early hours of Sept. 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Montez Ford Seemingly Provides Randy Orton Injury Update

As reported earlier, Randy Orton may have suffered a shoulder injury on last night’s WWE RAW. The possible injury occurred when Montez Ford landed awkwardly on Orton’s shoulder while performing a frog splash. Ford would pin Orton to secure Street Profits’ victory over RK-Bro. After RAW went off...
WWE
