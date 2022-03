If you’re looking to have fun exploring the great outdoors, to get a good workout and sharpen your handling skills, a spot of mountain biking is a great idea. If you’re looking for your first off-road bike or are on a tight budget, there are some great models out there for £500 and less, allowing you to try out the sport and build fitness without breaking the bank.At this price point, we would always recommend going for a hard-tail design – a bike with suspension forks but no rear-suspension – as cheaper, full-suspension models are usually heavy and rather unpleasant...

