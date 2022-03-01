ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WATCH NOW: Paczki day at Calumet Bakery

By John J. Watkins
NWI.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a busy day for paczki at Lansing's Calumet Bakery. John began his...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Netflix latest tech company to halt services in Russia

Netflix suspended its service in Russia on Sunday, becoming the latest tech company to halt or restrict its offerings in Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said. TikTok announced earlier in the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
The Hill

Gas prices spike as support for Russian oil ban grows

Gas prices have spiked to over $4 a gallon as energy markets are rocked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, something that may be aggravated further if Congress adopts bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil. On Monday, the fuel pricing analysis platform GasBuddy reported that the national average reached a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paczki Day#Photojournalist#Late Bloomer#Food Drink#Calumet Bakery#The Times
CBS News

Pentagon shuts down leaking U.S. Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii

The Pentagon has shut down a leaking U.S Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii after the tank contaminated drinking water for thousands of Hawaii residents, the Defense Department announced Monday. The Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility will be defueled as soon as possible, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a letter Monday, citing modern fueling needs that have rendered the facility obsolete.
HAWAII STATE
The Hill

Second Joint Base Andrews intruder at large after search

Authorities on Monday said the second intruder who drove through the security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday remains at large but is no longer on the grounds of the base. The other intruder, a male 17-year-old who was armed, is in custody, according to a Monday statement from...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy