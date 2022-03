Emma Hayes will no doubt be glad to see the back of last week. It has been a turbulent fortnight for everyone at Chelsea and now both teams have lost a League Cup final. For 45 minutes, Hayes was on course for a 12th trophy since taking over the Blues' women's team in 2012. But a second-half fightback from Manchester City ended Chelsea's run of three domestic trophies on the bounce.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO