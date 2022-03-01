Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers odds, picks and prediction

The Dallas Mavericks (36-25) close out a three-game road trip after the All-Star break Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers (27-33). Tip-off for Tuesday’s game is 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Below, we look at the Mavericks vs. Lakers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Going back before the All-Star break, the Mavs have won seven of their last nine games and are coming off a, 107-101, road win over the second-place Golden State Warriors. Dallas is in fifth place in the Western Conference.

The Lakers have been reeling. They have lost their two games since the All-Star break and have dropped five of their last six and nine of their last 12 contests. They have fallen to ninth place in the West, which is one of the four spots that would have to participate in the play-in games to get to the playoffs.

Mavericks at Lakers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Money line: Mavericks -220 (bet $220 to win $100) | Lakers +175 (bet $100 to win $175)

Mavericks -220 (bet $220 to win $100) | Lakers +175 (bet $100 to win $175) Against the spread (ATS): Mavericks -5.5 (-107) | Lakers +5.5 (-115)

Mavericks -5.5 (-107) | Lakers +5.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 216.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Mavericks at Lakers key injuries

Mavericks

G Trey Burke (shoulder) out

(shoulder) out F Marquese Chriss (knee) out

(knee) out G Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) out

(foot) out G Frank Ntilikina (ankle) out

Lakers

G Avery Bradley (knee) out

(knee) out F Anthony Davis (foot) out

(foot) out F LeBron James (knee) questionable

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Mavericks at Lakers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Mavericks 109, Lakers 103

The Mavs have won three of their last four on the road, and that includes victories over the second-ranked Warriors and first-ranked Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference.

While the Lakers are 18-15 at home this season, they have lost three of their last four home games. They are 8-11 the last 19 games that Davis has missed.

Take the MAVERICKS (-220).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

The Mavs have covered the spread in four straight games and in eight of their last 10 games. They are 18-12 ATS on the road this season.

The Lakers are 13-20 ATS at home this season. They are 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games but 2-4 ATS in their last six.

Take the MAVERICKS -5.5 (-107).

The Mavericks have scored 109 or fewer points in four of their last five games. Half of their last 10 games have at more than 216 total points.

The Lakers have scored 106 or fewer in five of their last six games.

In their one other matchup this season, Dec. 15, the total was 211 points.

Take UNDER 216.5 (-108).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).