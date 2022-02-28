ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The 'Tinder Swindler' Is Getting Paid This Much For Club Appearances!

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like the "Tinder Swindler" strikes again and this time he is getting paid to make club appearances. Simon Leviev, known as the "Tinder Swindler," is a con man who tricked women he...

991kggi.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Simon Leviev just gave his first interview post-The Tinder Swindler

Simon Leviev, the subject of The Tinder Swindler, has claimed the Netflix documentary is 'like a made up movie' and not based on facts. The true crime documentary alleges Simon is a conman who used the dating app to entice his victims, before scamming them out of thousands of dollars by claiming he was in trouble.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swindler#Nightclub#Mexico
Popculture

Major News Anchor Leaving Her Show After More Than a Decade

A major news anchor in Australia is leaving her show after over a decade. Leigh Sales is leaving the Australian Broadcasting Company's flagship nightly show 7.30, with her last episode set to air in late June. She will remain at ABC though and plans to lead the broadcaster's coverage of Australia's federal elections in May.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Luke Combs Applauds 4-Year-Old Fan Who Nailed Of One Of His Biggest Songs

Luke Combs is on the lookout for a backup singer, and he found a 4-year-old who undeniably nailed his audition. Combs shared a video of Tripp, the young fan who donned the award-winning country artist’s signature look (a button-down shirt with jeans and a hat) as he belted “Beer Never Broke My Heart” into his microphone, presumably from his backyard. Tripp even raised a red solo cup as he practiced hyping a crowd during his rendition of the 2019 hit. Combs captioned the video:
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Said the Infamous Prince Andrew Photo Looked ‘Real.’ Did That Sink Him?

Prince Andrew may have been prompted to settle Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against him—for a whopping figure of $14 million, according to some well sourced reports in the British media Wednesday—after seeing an email sent by Ghislaine Maxwell in which the convicted sex trafficker said she thought the photo of Andrew with his arm around Virginia Giuffre’s waist “looks real.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Porsha Williams Accused of Being Messy While Promoting Kandi Burruss’ New Spinoff

Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore have clashed on RHOA for years. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore clashed with Porsha Williams during their first season on the show. For Kenya, Porsha crossed the line when she referred to Kenya as Miss America. Turns out, Kenya won the Miss USA title in 1993. So she thought Porsha was intentionally being shady. However, Porsha said this wasn’t the case. And she just honestly got the two pageants mixed up. But she wasn’t trying to come for Kenya’s accomplishments.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Hugh Hefner Defended By Hundreds Of Former Playmates After "Secrets Of Playboy" Allegations

The late Hugh Hefner has a lot of people in his corner. Along with the premiere of A&E's 10-part docuseries, Secrets of Playboy came a slew of horrendous allegations against the adult publication's editor-in-chief, who reportedly hosted weekly "pig nights" at his mansion, and recorded celebrities and athletes hooking up with prostitutes in his bedroom, unbeknownst to them.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Facebook manager loses job after allegedly caught on YouTube in paedophile sting

An official at Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is out of a job after a video went viral allegedly showing him admitting to sending explicit texts to a teen boy and planning a meeting at an Ohio hotel.Jeren A Miles, 35, is no longer a manager of global community development at Meta, the company confirmed to TechCrunch, after the allegations were made in a 16 February video from a group called Predator Catchers Indianapolis.“The seriousness of these allegations cannot be overstated,” Meta told the outlet in a statement. “The individual is no longer employed with the company. We are actively...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
SVG

Amouranth Invents Her Own Bizarre Twitch Meta

Without a doubt, Amouranth is among the most controversial streamers on Twitch. In the past, she has faced numerous bans from the platform and has been a magnet of criticism for her suggestive content and shady past. Amouranth — whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa — is so controversial in fact, many have wished for her to be removed from Twitch entirely on the number of bans she's received alone.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
Radar Online.com

Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Blows Lid Off $130 Billion Divorce, Says She Cried For Days After Realizing She Couldn't Trust Her Cheating Husband

Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda French Gates isn't holding back now that their $130 billion divorce has been finalized. The newly single philanthropist sat down for her first TV interview since their split to open up about the crumble of their 27-year marriage and the cheating scandal that rocked Silicon Valley.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Stamford Advocate

Would You Swipe Right on the Tinder Swindler?

Is It Too Soon To Put Eminem in the Rock Hall of Fame?. There’s nothing millennials love more than Tinder horror stories and documentaries about scam artists, and Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler combines the best of both worlds. The documentary interviews three women who were snookered by Simon...
TV & VIDEOS
NME

‘The Tinder Swindler’ feature film in the works

The Tinder Swindler could reportedly soon be turned into a feature film courtesy of Netflix. According to Variety, the streaming giant is in early talks with producers about turning the hit documentary into a dramatisation about Israeli conman Shimon Hayut who swindled a number of women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy