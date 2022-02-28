The 'Tinder Swindler' Is Getting Paid This Much For Club Appearances!

Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore have clashed on RHOA for years. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore clashed with Porsha Williams during their first season on the show. For Kenya, Porsha crossed the line when she referred to Kenya as Miss America. Turns out, Kenya won the Miss USA title in 1993. So she thought Porsha was intentionally being shady. However, Porsha said this wasn’t the case. And she just honestly got the two pageants mixed up. But she wasn’t trying to come for Kenya’s accomplishments.

