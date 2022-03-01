ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DHEC: SC overdose death data shows 50 percent increase in first year of pandemic

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1befye_0eSGux7w00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State officials have released an annual Drug Overdose Deaths Statistical Report for South Carolina with findings showing a vast increase in drug overdose deaths in 2020.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the total number of overdose deaths induced by opioids in the state from 2019 to 2020 increased by 59% – from 876 to 1,400.

The total of all drug overdoses increased by 53 percent across the state – from 1,131 to 1,734.

Note: Data includes people who died in the state, regardless of whether they were residents.

Nationally, data shows a 15.9% increase in drug overdose from September 2020 through September 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“While we cannot directly correlate these overdose deaths to the stress and emotional toll these individuals may have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina’s overdose death data follows national trends that substance misuse has increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “Mental health and substance use disorders are part of public health, and DHEC is committed to working with fellow state agencies, federal partners, local law enforcement, and community groups to help prevent additional drug overdose deaths.”

Synthetic opioid fentanyl is hugely responsible for the rise of overdose deaths, DHEC said.

“Despite the increase in overdose deaths in 2020, it is important that we recognize the tremendous work that is being done across sectors to reverse this heartbreaking trend,” said Sara Goldsby, Director of the S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS). “I cannot overstate the urgency of continuing our efforts to save lives, as it allows many to start on the path to treatment and recovery from opioid use disorder.”

A DAODAS dashboard , Just Plain Killers, showing county-level breakdowns of overdose deaths and drug-related information will be updated to reflect 2020 data.

There are resources available for anyone experiencing substance use issues. For information on how to access help, treatment, or information, contact DAODAS at 803-896-5555. Anyone experiencing substance use issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic can call a 24/7 support line at 1-844-SC-HOPES, which is operated by DAODAS and the South Carolina Department of Mental Health.

More information can be found at scdhec.gov/opioidepidemic or daodas.sc.gov/prevention

2 Your Health: Tips for talking to kids about the war in Ukraine Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdose Deaths#Drug Overdose#Mental Health#Columbia#Daodas
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County School District suspends test to stay, quarantine procedures

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) on Monday announced that it will suspend test to stay and quarantine requirements in accordance with new guidance from state and federal agencies. The new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WCBD Count on 2

Chief Reynolds returns to CPD Headquarters after receiving cancer treatment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds made a return to police headquarters on Monday after receiving cancer treatment. Chief Reynolds was welcomed back by Mayor John Tecklenburg, councilmembers, and both family and staff members. Reynolds was receiving treatment for cancer at the Mayo Clinic, where he underwent a “radical surgery” to remove […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Stingrays partner with Charleston County for voter registration initiative

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Stingrays and Charleston County are teaming up to get residents ready for the upcoming midterm elections Representatives from the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration will be at the next five home Stingrays’ games to help residents get registered to vote, verify registration, and update addresses and […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC judge accused of using position to protect Alex Murdaugh

HAMPTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina Judge is under fire for her alleged handling of a case and wrongful death settlement that involved suspended Attorney Alex Murdaugh. The allegations were made by Chad Westendorf, Vice President of Palmetto State Bank and known associate of Alex Murdaugh. Westendorf served as the personal representative for the […]
HAMPTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Family demands answers after Charleston man dies in Florida prison

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry family is demanding answers after their 22-year-old son died while in a Florida prison. Davon Gillians died while incarcerated at FCI Coleman in Sumterville, Florida after suffering cardiac arrest, according to attorneys representing his estate. Gillians, who was a Charleston resident, was expected to be released from prison this […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Bill would prevent South Carolina districts from making elementary teachers work during lunch breaks

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bill introduced in the South Carolina Senate this year would prevent public school districts from making elementary school teachers work during their lunch breaks. “It is unacceptable,” said Sen. Stephen Goldfinch (R-Georgetown County), who sponsored the bill. “We have to find a way to give these guys a break.” […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral assistance still available in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – FEMA has provided funeral assistance to more than 6,000 people across South Carolina who lost loved ones during the pandemic. The Federal Emergency Management Agency began providing financial assistance last year to help those who suffered a loss due to the pandemic. The funding is provided through the Coronavirus Response and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

Gov hopeful McLeod unveils plan for Black South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mia McLeod has rolled out an agenda she says she hopes will advance opportunities for the state’s Black population. This week, the state senator from Columbia released what she called her “Advancement Agenda for Black South Carolina.” McLeod says she hopes to further partnerships with historically […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy