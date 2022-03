NASCAR racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants drivers to be wary of frequent flat tires with NextGen vehicles. NASCAR has obviously undergone some changes when it comes to the rubber meeting the road. The introduction of the single lug nut tire is taking a little bit of getting used to for drivers. Thinner tires have led to multiple spinouts and issues with tires going flat. The first two races of the NASCAR Cup Series season have more than proven that. Now, Dale Earnhardt is warning racers about an overreaction to growing tire concerns. The all-time NASCAR great sent out a warning against altering the cars to fix the tire issue.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO