Cincinnati at Houston odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
 2 days ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (17-12, 7-9 AAC) visit the No. 14 Houston Cougars (24-4, 13-2) Tuesday. The contest at Fertitta Center is slated to tip-off at 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Cincinnati vs. Houston odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Cincinnati has lost three straight games, and that’s part of a larger downtrend since late January. The Bearcats are just 3-7 over their last 10 games have shot just 37.4% from the field over that span. Cincinnati shot just 34.0% in one of the losses, an 80-58 setback Feb. 6 to this Houston team.

Houston lost back-to-back American Athletic Conference games three weeks back but has responded with four consecutive victories. Renewed vigor on the offensive glass (12.5 offensive rebounds per game during the streak) and hard-nosed defense (36.8% field goals allowed) have been evident over the quartet of victories, and all four wins came against decent foes.

Cincinnati at Houston odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Cincinnati +750 (bet $100 to win $750) | Houston -1400 (bet $1,400 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Cincinnati +14.5 (-105) | Houston -14.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 135.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Cincinnati at Houston odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Houston 73, Cincinnati 57

The Cougars are playing at a tremendously high level, and they have full ownership of every statistical slice of this match-up.

A line watch here can yield a solid value. A price drop to the neighborhood of Houston (-1300) would make for a nice investment for decent-size bankrolls.

UH led by five-or-more possessions for all of the last 14 minutes n the 22-point win over UC Feb. 6. Expect a similar boat race in this tilt on home hardwood.

Cincinnati is a fast-paced squad, while Houston plays at a slow pace. Looking at AAC games when the Bearcats and Cougars have previously “crossed the streams,” the mix has been a positive one for UH and a negative one for UC.

On a small-to-moderate lean, BACK THE COUGARS -14.5 (-120).

In those same tortoise-hare comparisons above, the trend is on the Under winning out. TAKE THE UNDER 135.5 (-112) Tuesday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

