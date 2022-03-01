ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona at USC odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
 3 days ago
The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (25-3, 15-2 Pac-12) head west to face the No. 16 USC Trojans (25-4, 14-4) at Galen Center in Los Angeles Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Arizona vs. USC odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

The Wildcats can clinch the Pac-12 regular-season title with a road victory against the Trojans. If Arizona wants to get it done, it will need to play much better than last time out when it was blown out 79-63 at Colorado Saturday.

The Trojans are looking for redemption after a 72-63 setback against the Wildcats Feb. 5. USC has been surging since that defeat with impressive wins against Oregon and UCLA during a six-game win streak.

Rankings courtesy of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Arizona at USC odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:57 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Arizona -210 (bet $210 to win $100) | USC +170 (bet $100 to win $170)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Arizona -4.5 (-110) | USC +4.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 149.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Arizona at USC odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Arizona 73, USC 69

While USC has been rolling lately, Arizona (-210) picked them off in Tucson rather easily in the first meeting last month. However, laying over two times your potential return on a road team in a potentially close game is risky business.

PASS, and look to the spread instead.

The lean is to USC +4.5 (-110), but play it super lightly.

The underdog has cashed in six consecutive meetings in this series, and USC has held its own with six covers in the past seven meetings in this series. However, the Trojans are facing a Wildcats team playing to lock up the conference title and keep itself front and center for the one line in the NCAA Tournament.

The UNDER 149.5 (-108) is the play here.

USC has posted a 5-0-1 mark to the Under as an underdog while going 4-1 in the past five as a home underdog. Arizona has also hit the Under at a 7-4 rate across its last 11 games, including the first meeting with USC.

