Boil Water Advisory In Greenfield

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack said in a court filing it had evidence former President Trump and his allies engaged in a "criminal conspiracy" by trying to block Congress from certifying the election. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.
President Biden on Tuesday evening gave his first State of the Union address, which was greeted with a lukewarm reception by critics across the political spectrum and marred by gaffes and errors -- a sharp contrast the rhetoric of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has won international praise and brought translators to tears.
More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine in a rapid exodus after a week of war, as Russia’s military bombarded key cities across the country in an effort to overcome staunch resistance to the invasion. The conflict has fueled a growing humanitarian crisis in Europe and left those...
Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening can be difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Thursday as Russia’s war on Ukraine was in its eighth day.
Faced with threats of withdrawals and growing animosity in the Athletes Village, organizers of the Winter Paralympics on Thursday reversed course and expelled athletes from Russia and Belarus. The about-face came less than 24 hours after the International Paralympic Committee announced it would allow Russians and Belarusians to compete when...
Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
(CNN) — For days, residents of Kyiv had been bracing themselves for a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian tanks, armored vehicles, and towed artillery to arrive for an assault on the Ukrainian capital. Days later, they're still waiting. On Thursday, the UK's defense ministry said the convoy appears to have...
A Capitol riot defendant who was among a group of Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy pleaded guilty on Wednesday, agreeing to cooperate with federal prosecutors as they pursue their most ambitious case following last year's Jan. 6 attack. Joshua James, 34, pleaded to one count of seditious conspiracy and...
