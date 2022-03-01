ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Best foot massage machine

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
who13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Getting a foot massage from a professional requires making an appointment, driving to a location and spending lots of money. Getting a foot massage from your partner solves these problems, but unless your significant other is really going for sainthood, you...

who13.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

The best volumising products for fine, flat hair that really do work

Fine hair can be a mixed blessing. On the upside, it tends to be naturally smooth and shiny, responds well to heat styling tools and takes a mere five-minutes to blow-dry. On the downside, it’s prone to oiliness and can fall flat, lacking the natural bounce and body found in our coarse-haired friends. The good news? There are plenty of volume-boosting products available that promise many a big hair day ahead.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Dermatologists Agree: This Collagen-Boosting Drink Does Wonders For Aging Skin

So much has been said about the power of drinking green tea for its many skincare benefits— from its antioxidant compounds (reduces skin inflammation) to its ability to reduce signs of sun damage. What you might not know about this healthy beverage, is that it can also help boost the production of collagen— the necessary protein responsible for skin elasticity, stretchiness and healthy joints.
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Chair#Massage Therapist#Back Massagers#Stone Massage#Bestreviews#Massage Methods Electric#Shiatsu#Japanese
Cosmopolitan

21 Best Face Moisturizers for Your Skin Type, According to Dermatologists

What I'm about to say contradicts the current situation on my bathroom counter (I'm working on it, okay?) but...you don't really *need* a lot of beauty products. Sorry, I know. Fancy skincare tools, beauty devices, and product applicators can make your life a whole lot easier and take your skincare routine to the next level, but what's most important is having the basics covered, like a gentle everyday face wash, a sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30, and, of course, a moisturizer. “A moisturizer not only infuses your skin with hydration but also helps trap in all the products underneath it to make the ingredients even more effective,” board-certified dermatologist Shereene Idriss has previously told Cosmo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Best Hair Oil To Use Before You Blow-Dry, Top Stylists Say

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. A "healthy heat style" is somewhat of an oxymoron. Heat harms your hair, unfortunately, so the "healthiest" styling option will always be an air-dry, if you can swing it. But sometimes, you just crave a bouncy, salon-quality blowout or defined ringlets only a curling wand can offer—and that's OK! Just be as kind to the strands as you can by keeping them hydrated and coating them in heat protectant before you even think about picking up that hot tool.
HAIR CARE
Harper's Bazaar

This is how long you need to hold a plank to see real results

Ever wondered how long you need to hold a plank to get results — without being in the pose for a second longer than you need to? Us too. We’re going to get into the details (there are a few factors to consider) but first: here’s why you should work your core with the staple move in the first place.
WORKOUTS
Observer

The Luxurious Body Washes to Elevate Your Bathing Routine

When it comes to taking care of your skin, face products tend to get the most attention. There’s nothing wrong with that; a quality skincare routine is a total game-changer, and also one of our favorite ways to practice self-care, whether it’s splurging on a fancy face cream, spritzing on a luxurious perfume or getting all dolled up with your favorite beauty look just because. Let’s not forget, though, that it’s also important to take care of the rest of your body, because skincare extends beyond just your neck—and yes, that is a reminder to pull down those face products to your chest.
SKIN CARE
marthastewart.com

Is Drinking Regular Water the Only Healthy, Thirst-Quenching Way to Hydrate?

Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
HEALTH
Well+Good

A Dermatologist Says This French Anti-Aging Cream Is Stronger Than Retinol, But Gentle Enough For Dry Skin

If you’ve got dry or sensitive skin but want to get in on the near-magic skin-care ingredient everyone’s talking about (we're talking about you, retinol), listen up—what I’m about to share with you has been a low-key miracle for my (essentially oil-free) face. My all time favorite French pharmacy brand, Avène, concocted the peptide-rich retinol formulation of my dry skin’s dreams: RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream ($70).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cadrene Heslop

A Habit That Exercises Your Brain

Your brain is one of your most enormous and complex organs. It has 100 billion nerves. Each nerve communicates messages to your body through a trillion connections called synapses.
Vogue Magazine

How to Strengthen Hair and Promote Hair Growth, According to Your Individual Type

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Stronger, healthier hair has always been a universal desire. But there’s no denying that the global pandemic, and all of the challenges that have come with it, has put a far greater emphasis on maintaining and achieving healthy hair.
HAIR CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

The Truth About Green Tea for Weight Loss, According to a Nutritionist

Every time you open TikTok or Instagram, there’s some new fad that promises to help you drop pounds fast — a new drink powder, appetite-suppressing gummies, yet another piece of “clothing” that will squeeze you so tight the fat just melts away like magic. The bad...
DIETS
Esquire

The 10 Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair

Hair thinning is common. It took me several years to come to terms with that fact, after I lost the bounce and fullness that characterized my coif. Reputedly, the shedding of hair is the result of age, genetics, and hormones. It is inevitable, so don’t feel bad. Male-pattern baldness, however, is a different story. You’re gonna want to consult an expert, who’ll probably prescribe finasteride and minoxidil. But if all you’re after is volume and thickening, there’s no need to ingest a daily pill or reach for the Rogaine. A great shampoo will do the trick.
HAIR CARE
psychologytoday.com

New Findings Show Dietary Supplement May Mimic the Benefits of Exercise

Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
LIFESTYLE
whowhatwear

This New $16 Serum Replaced My $245 One, and My Skin Looked Better in One Week

"Look how good my skin looks!" I practically screamed at my dad the second he slid into the passenger seat of my car. It was fall, right around Thanksgiving, and my dad was in L.A. helping me pack up my apartment before the holidays, after which I'd be moving into a new place across town. It'd been about three months since I'd last seen my family, and after years of trying to get my hormonal acne under control (and constantly tweaking my skincare routine and lifestyle habits), my skin was finally, miraculously, completely clear. Heck, it was glowing! For the first time almost ever, I felt confident walking outside without a stitch of makeup, and even more astounding, whenever I did so, I'd accrue compliments (sometimes from complete strangers) on my skin—an experience that was completely foreign to me.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy