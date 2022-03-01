ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Nebraska at Ohio State odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
 3 days ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-21, 2-16 Big Ten) and No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-8, 11-6) battle Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio. Tip-off for the Big Ten matchup at Schottenstein Center is slated for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Nebraska vs. Ohio State odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Nebraska tied its largest margin of victory this season and snapped a four-game skid with a 93-70 win at Penn State Sunday. The Cornhuskers have sported the toxic combination of poor rebounding and dodgy perimeter play (at both ends of the court) while going just 3-19 since Dec. 1.

The Buckeyes are coming off a disappointing Sunday loss at Maryland. Ohio State never led by more than 2 and trailed from the 11-minute mark of the first half onwards. OSU now returns to home hardwood where it has gone 12-1 this season.

Nebraska at Ohio State odds, spread and lines

  • Money line: Nebraska +700 (bet $100 to win $700) | Ohio State -1200 (bet $1,200 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Nebraska +14.5 (-115) | Ohio State -14.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 150.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Nebraska at Ohio State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Ohio State 78, Nebraska 63

PASS.

Value plays are lost in the giant middle between these prices.

The Buckeyes are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games following a straight-up loss. They are a good shooting team coming off a bad shooting game, and they excel in their home barn.

Nebraska turns average rebounding teams into excellent teams on the glass. The points here are significant, but the ‘Huskers figure to be playing out the string and may not find their motivation for this road test.

On just a slight lean BACK THE BUCKEYES -14.5 (-107).

Fast tempo Nebraska meets slow Ohio State in this one. Similar battles for OSU have trended toward the Under. Even in the first meeting between UN and OSU, the regulation result failed to hit a 148.5 number. An overtime result pushed the game to an Over.

TAKE THE UNDER 150.5 (-107) in Tuesday’s battle in Columbus.

