Zak Mertz has responded to hundreds of bird injuries and deaths over the years. But he often thinks about one in particular, when a great horned owl was found dead at the bottom of a tree last year. In tending to the raptor, Mertz and his staff from the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, Massachusetts discovered a second parent and baby remained in the nearby nest. ...

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO