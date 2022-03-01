Red Wings close out home stand tonight

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is hoping to return from a back injury and play his first game in over two months next week against the Washington Wizards. "Next Monday, the 14th, against the Wizards. That is the date I am targeting," Green said on his podcast, via ESPN. "I am excited as hell. It's been two and a half months, almost ... I have never missed that much time during the season ... this is something different for me. I am extremely excited to get back out there with my guys to try right this ship."

NBA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO