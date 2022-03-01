ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia Wildlife summer internship applications are officially open

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfdlM_0eSGtNpL00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to a post from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), applications for the summer internship program are officially open.

DWR internships provide college students with an opportunity to gain practical experience in wildlife, fisheries, communications, law enforcement, human resources, and administration.

The summer internship, according to DWR, is a great way to get a realistic view of what a career in conservation involves.

“DWR values individuals with a variety of backgrounds, experiences, and culture and is committed to having a diverse workforce,” the post reads. “Our internship program supports these values. As part of the internship positions listed below, interns will also be given networking and leadership development opportunities with DWR staff and other interns.”

Applicants must apply online and the application deadline is March 4. For more information and application links, see the internship online page here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Gov. Youngkin releases updated COVID Action Plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin updated Virginia’s COVID-19 Action Plan this week. The plan continues the Commonwealth’s commitment to providing additional COVID-19 vaccine events across Virginia, as well as grand flexibilities to health care workers and reaffirmed his commitment to chart a pathway to normalcy. “As we have learned to live with the coronavirus pandemic […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Gov. Youngkin signs 8 bipartisan bills into law

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed eight new bills into law on Wednesday involving taxes, economic development, Virginia’s retirement system and higher education construction. “I am honored to sign these bills into law to address bipartisan priorities. In the coming days, we will continue to review bills and I’m looking forward to signing […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia lawmakers pass broadband affordability legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – On Wednesday, the General Assembly passed legislation calling for the creation of a Digital Affordability and Cost Effective Plan (DACEP). HB 1265, carried by Delegate Suhas Subramanyam (D-District 87) will position the Commonwealth to receive up to $600 million in federal funds to make broadband more affordable to tens of thousands […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internships#Wildlife Conservation#The Internship#Dwr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy