Colonial Valley Conference boys basketball final regular-season stat leaders

It was just six years ago that Immaculata’s girls basketball team won 22 games and a state-tournament win among them, making the sectional quarterfinals. In the five seasons in between, entering this one, Immaculata had won a total of 30 games and had a tough go in the NJSIAA tournament, coming up on the short end in the first round in all four tries and by no fewer than 23 points each time.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 12 HOURS AGO