ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Colonial Valley Conference boys basketball final regular-season stat leaders

By Brandon Gould
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Check out the lists below to see the per-game season stat...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Stat#Njschoolsports Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Statement wins, upsets & more from Wednesday’s boys basketball state tournament play

As the NJSIAA state tournament moves closer to the sectional finals next week, the upsets and statement wins tend to magnify in scope. We had numerous surprises and uncomfortable close calls for some favorites during the first two days of play, and there is bound to be a good deal more now that the Non-Public schools are involved. The public school Groups 2 and 4 quarterfinals were conducted Wednesday along with first-round action in Non-Public A and B.
BASKETBALL
NJ.com

Immaculata wins first state tournament game in six years, holds off Notre Dame

It was just six years ago that Immaculata’s girls basketball team won 22 games and a state-tournament win among them, making the sectional quarterfinals. In the five seasons in between, entering this one, Immaculata had won a total of 30 games and had a tough go in the NJSIAA tournament, coming up on the short end in the first round in all four tries and by no fewer than 23 points each time.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
187K+
Followers
98K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy