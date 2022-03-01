ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton Receive Apology from Premier League Referees Chief Following Manchester City Decision

By Louis Writtle
 3 days ago
Everton took on Manchester City at Goodison Park on Saturday evening, in what ultimately turned out to be a much closer encounter than many had initially expected.

Manchester City eventually took the lead through a late Phil Foden strike but shortly after, Everton had a strong claim for a penalty after Rodri seemingly controlled the ball with his arm inside his own penalty area.

The match referee on Merseyside, Paul Tierney, originally waived play on before VAR got involved. However, Chris Kavanagh - who was on duty at Stockley Park, agreed and stood by the on-field decision at the time.

Following the incident, Everton manager Frank Lampard expressed his frustration at the decision, as well as the majority of Everton fans.

Everton chief executive, Denis Barrett-Baxendale then made a formal complaint to both Richard Masters at the Premier League and Chief Football Officer, Tony Scholes on Monday morning.

As per a report from the Liverpool Echo, Barrett-Baxendale issued a strongly worded message to both men, outlining major concerns over the quality of officiating during Everton matches recently. The Everton official also demanded an apology to be given to Frank Lampard and his players about the decision, at the very least.

That apology has now been received, as the general manager of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) Mike Riley sent an apology to Bill Kenwright and Frank Lampard via personal phone calls.

Although, this will mean very little to Everton - who are still very much in contention to be relegated from the Premier League this season, as they feel they have missed out on what could have been a vital point.

Pep Guardiola was asked about the incident in his press conference on Monday, to which he responded, "If one incident can have an impact on a whole season? I will review a lot of incidents my friend! ... The pass from Dele Alli to Richarlison looks like offside. If it's not offside it's a penalty."

Five Things We Learned: Peterborough United 0-2 Manchester City (FA Cup)

Two well-taken goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish were enough to see off a spirited Peterborough side away from home in the fifth-round of the FA Cup. Despite being bottom-placed in the Championship, the Posh kept the visitors a run for their money and the tie remained goalless at half-time, due to a combination of poor finishing from Pep Guardiola's side and some valiant defending by Peterborough, which was acknowledged by the home wins with a raucous cheer as the whistle went.
"Scratch or Pinch Your Back When the Referee Isn't Looking!" - Ilkay Gundogan Names Premier League Centre-Back as His 'Toughest Opponent"

German international Ilkay Gundogan has played a plethora of teams in his glittering career. Previously plying his trade in the Bundesliga, Gundogan has before battled with the likes of Arjen Robben, Arturo Vidal and Thomas Müller. Since his move to England, the midfielder has also faced world-class talents like...
Referees Love Manchester City - A Week in the City

As the ball bounced off the ground on Saturday and Rodri ran towards it - his arm raised slightly out to his right as the ball spun slightly further than expected - and controlled it with what was basically his bicep, I fully expected the worst. “It’s happened again,” I...
FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw Details, How To Watch, Ball Numbers

After a slow start, second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish secured Manchester City's place in the quarter-finals for a third successive season, as the Blues beat the Sky Bet Championship's bottom club. Despite Grant McCann's sides poor league form, The Posh provided a stern test for the Premier...
