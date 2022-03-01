Harlingen EDC considers business incubator amid growth

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has tracked an upward trend of sales permits administered for new businesses across the region.

According to the CEO of the Harlingen EDC, Raudel Garza, it looks like small businesses popping up across the city.

Some of those new businesses include The Moon Rock. It is Harlingen’s newest food truck park with a space theme owned by Christian Zanca.

Zanca said Harlingen is a hot-spot for business.

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami; Left to right Luna Lounge; Raudel Garza; The Moonrock





“First and foremost, I’m from Harlingen, born and raised my family’s from Harlingen and Harlingen is one of the fastest-growing cities in America,” said Zanca.

Garza added that Harlingen’s business growth is fed by the residential boom in the area.

“Population growth continues here in the Valley and Harlingen, in particular, has had really strong residential growth over the last few years,” said Garza.

People are moving to Harlingen and the lower valley in part due to the new industry in aerospace and medical industries, according to Garza.

Currently, the EDC is partnering with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to conduct research on the possibility of bringing a business incubator to Harlingen.

“We want to have enough support services to help an entrepreneur go through the process of setting up their business,” said Garza. “And not just setting up their business but supporting them as we continue to grow that business.”

Garza said every city in the lower valley has its own niche of businesses, and Harlingen’s is aerospace and health care industries.

“About 35% to 40% of the population of the workforce population in Harlingen is really in health care,” said Garza. “Aerospace is one of the biggest industries and Cameron County the United Launch Alliances here in Harlingen and SpaceX is in Brownsville and both of those are growing.”

Zanca added that the influence of the aerospace industry inspired The Moon Rock’s name. He said the name is an ode to Rock music and SpaceX.

“With all the growth SpaceX coming down to the Valley a lot of auxiliary companies are coming down to Harlingen,” said Zanca.

On Jackson Street, another moon-themed lounge called Luna is opening its doors.

Co-owner, Mathew Montalvo, said the goal is to give local artists a space to grow.

“Harlingen to me has always been growing in its own way,” said Montalvo. “But definitely want to give opportunity for people to grow in their businesses and maybe even help them start somewhere else.”

