ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Harlingen EDC considers business incubator amid growth

By Iris Karami
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VsW55_0eSGsga500

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has tracked an upward trend of sales permits administered for new businesses across the region.

RELATED: Harlingen sees new businesses open, bringing more economic growth

According to the CEO of the Harlingen EDC, Raudel Garza, it looks like small businesses popping up across the city.

Some of those new businesses include The Moon Rock. It is Harlingen’s newest food truck park with a space theme owned by Christian Zanca.

Zanca said Harlingen is a hot-spot for business.

  • Credit: KVEO Iris Karami; Left to right Luna Lounge; Raudel Garza; The Moonrock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBq2o_0eSGsga500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJQG1_0eSGsga500

“First and foremost, I’m from Harlingen, born and raised my family’s from Harlingen and Harlingen is one of the fastest-growing cities in America,” said Zanca.

Pharr PD: Child sexual assault suspect kills self during traffic stop

Garza added that Harlingen’s business growth is fed by the residential boom in the area.

“Population growth continues here in the Valley and Harlingen, in particular, has had really strong residential growth over the last few years,” said Garza.

People are moving to Harlingen and the lower valley in part due to the new industry in aerospace and medical industries, according to Garza.

Elon Musk spotted at Charro Days

Currently, the EDC is partnering with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to conduct research on the possibility of bringing a business incubator to Harlingen.

“We want to have enough support services to help an entrepreneur go through the process of setting up their business,” said Garza. “And not just setting up their business but supporting them as we continue to grow that business.”

Garza said every city in the lower valley has its own niche of businesses, and Harlingen’s is aerospace and health care industries.

“About 35% to 40% of the population of the workforce population in Harlingen is really in health care,” said Garza. “Aerospace is one of the biggest industries and Cameron County the United Launch Alliances here in Harlingen and SpaceX is in Brownsville and both of those are growing.”

Former Palmview H-E-B employee’s trial set for deadly store shooting

Zanca added that the influence of the aerospace industry inspired The Moon Rock’s name. He said the name is an ode to Rock music and SpaceX.

“With all the growth SpaceX coming down to the Valley a lot of auxiliary companies are coming down to Harlingen,” said Zanca.

On Jackson Street, another moon-themed lounge called Luna is opening its doors.

Co-owner, Mathew Montalvo, said the goal is to give local artists a space to grow.

“Harlingen to me has always been growing in its own way,” said Montalvo. “But definitely want to give opportunity for people to grow in their businesses and maybe even help them start somewhere else.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

RGV native looks to become first Latina Texas AG

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The race for Texas Attorney General is heading for a run-off election. One of the candidates on the Democratic ticket is from the Rio Grande Valley. Rochelle Garza was born and raised in Brownsville. ValleyCentral spoke with Garza about her run for Texas Attorney General. Garza said she wants to be […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ISD lifts mask mandate

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District (ISD) has lifted its masks mandate. The change will be effective on Monday, March 7, 2022. “The district continues to take precautionary and necessary measures for the health, safety, and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Dr. René Gutiérrez, superintendent of schools of Brownsville ISD in […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Governor Abbott extends Emergency SNAP Benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission are providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of March. According to the Governor’s news release, the allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Thank […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Harlingen, TX
Business
Harlingen, TX
Government
State
Texas State
City
Pharr, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Folklife awards apprenticeship to RGV Conjunto duo

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Folklife’s Apprenticeship Program has supported folk and traditional artists’ training statewide.  This year, the program announced its apprenticeship awardees for the folk and traditional arts, and one of the groups represents the city of Brownsville.  Mentor Juan Longoria Jr. and apprentice Manuel Tovar represented the art of Conjunto music […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

City and county leaders honored in COVID-19 fight

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen and the Harlingen Chamber of Commerce partnered up to recognize city and county leaders for their effort to combat COVID-19.  Valley Baptist CEO Manny Vela believes the decreasing number of covid cases is due to the teamwork of those leaders.  “Starting with County Judge Eddie […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

USPS delivers over 270 million COVID tests

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States Postal Service announced Wednesday that it has delivered more than 270 million COVID-19 test kits as part of President Biden’s plan to distribute free at-home tests to Americans. Over 68 million test kit packages, containing 4 tests each, have been shipped to American households across all […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
ValleyCentral

BBB shares tips when donating to a foreign country

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Currently, there are opportunities to donate to Ukraine on social media, but experts say people need to be careful who they send money to. Before making any donation, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) encourages the public to do some research and find out if the recipient is who they say they […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County polling sites close due to staffing shortages

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ballots were counted late into the night in Hidalgo County following the end of primary elections. Hidalgo County’s Facebook page posted the latest unofficial results at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday. The Democratic and Republican party chairs are in charge of polling sites on election day, while the county manages early […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edc#Business Incubator#Population Growth#The Harlingen Edc#Kveo#Pharr Pd#Charro Days
ValleyCentral

Black History Month: Black-owned business thrives in the RGV

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One way to commemorate Black History Month is to support Black-owned businesses, and Yummy’s Ice Cream and Mini Donuts in McAllen is one business that has thrived through the pandemic and change. Peter Jurkin, owner of Yummy’s Ice Cream and Mini Donuts is from South Sudan, and after moving to the […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

PSJA Alum donates to district’s education foundation

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Juan Pea a 1970 graduate of PSJA High School recently gifted a generous donation to the PSJA Education Foundation. The district’s news release said Pea donated $25,000 for student scholarships and wishes to continue to give back to the school district that gave him such a strong foundation to become a […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Election officials focus on safety and security

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — March 1 is the 2022 Primary Election which includes several local and statewide races. Voters will decide who will represent their political party in the November general election. Some of those races include: Texas Governor DEMOCRAT REPUBLICAN Inocencio “Inno” BarrientezMichael CooperJoy DiazBeto O’RourkeRich Wakeland Greg Abbott [Incumbent]Paul BelewDanny HarrisonKandy Kaye […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

Palacios takes Democratic nomination for Hidalgo County DA

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With 100 percent of precincts reported in Hidalgo County, Terry Palacios is the projected winner for the Hidalgo County District Attorney (DA) Democratic nomination. Palacios was up against Nereida Lopez-Singleterry for the nomination. Unofficial final results show Palacios received over 52 percent of the votes. On the Republican ballot, Juan […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Charro Days continues to celebrate relationship with Mexico through Grand International Parade

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Charro Days continued the celebration of their relationship between the city of Brownsville and its sister city in Mexico, Matamoros, through its Grand International Parade and Color Guard Parade on Feb. 26. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Brownsville on Elizabeth Street to watch over 100 brightly colored floats drive by. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy