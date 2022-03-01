The 9 pass rushers Eagles should focus on at NFL Combine

There are three units that Howie Roseman really, really values.

The quarterback. The offensive line. The defensive line.

The questions at the quarterback spot has dominated conversation so far this offseason, but when it comes to need, the defensive line is right with it. Much like Roseman would be willing to invest big-time assets into the quarterback position he is also willing to do it in the defensive line — especially with how poorly the unit played last season.

The Eagles pass rush rook a massive step back last season, going from 3rd in the NFL in sacks in 2021 to 29th in 2022. The loss of Brandon Graham was part of the reason why, but for the most part, the pass rush was bad because the players were bad. Fletcher Cox and Derek Barnett both had down years. Javon Hargrave’s play got worse as the season went on. Only Josh Sweat had a strong year, but even he went through long stretches of the season where he wasn’t an impact player.

The Eagles definitely need depth along the line, but what they need more than anything is an impact pass rusher that opposing offensive lines have to worry about. The good news is that this is that there are plenty of strong options this offseason to fix the pass rush. This year’s draft is loaded at defensive end. The free agency class has solid options as well.

This week in Indianapolis is going to be key when it comes to the Eagles finding their next elite pass rusher. They will get a chance to meet with the top pass rushers in the draft. They will get a chance to see them work out. Their doctors will get a chance to take a look at any health questions there might be. In free agency, they should start to get a better read on what players will be available, and what those players might cost to sign.

So who are the best options the Eagles need to focus on this week?

Here are names to keep an eye on in both the draft and free agency:



Trade Up Options:

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan: Will there be a quarterback premium placed on trades up for pass rushers? That is a key question when gauging how far up the Eagles can go. With three first-round picks they should be able to get almost as high as they want, especially with no franchise quarterback believed to be at the top of the draft. Hutchinson won’t fall far, and for good reason. Hutchinson finished with 14 sacks in 14 games last season, and at 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, he has the strength and athleticism to dominate the next level as well. If there is one concern about Hutchinson it is that he has really only had one year of production at Michigan and has missed considerable time in two seasons. Hutchinson would probably have to fall outside of the top five for the Eagles to make a move up the board.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon : Thibodeaux was viewed by many going into the 2021 season as the best edge rusher in college football. An ankle injury early on in the season, however, clearly impacted him as he finished with just seven sacks in 10 games. Thibodeaux has all the tools that NFL scouts look for in an edge rusher prospect, starting with a lightning quick first step and then the power to back it up if needed. Thibodeaux seems more likely than Hutchinson to fall into the Eagles’ range where they would make a realistic move into the top 10.

Travon Walker, DT, Georgia: Walker number’s don’t pop off the page, as he finished with just six sacks and 7.5 tackles for a loss last season, but his ability and athleticism do. Walker is 6-foot-5 with long arms, with enough speed to play on the outside but enough strength and size to move to the inside as well if needed. Walker has the quick first step the Eagles love in a defensive linemen. His ability to move around the defensive line is definitely going to push him higher up on the Eagles board considering how much they like to rotate and move around their defensive linemen.

Jermaine Johnson, Florida State: Johnson was once viewed as being an option for the Eagles at No. 15, but now, that might not be the case. Johnson had an outstanding showing at the Senior Bowl, and when combined with a 11.5 sacks last season, is shooting up draft boards. The good news for the Eagles is that he likely won’t make it inside the top 10, although that could change this week. A move up for Johnson would likely only be 2-3 spots, but if the Eagles really did fall in love with him at the Senior Bowl, it is looking more likely that they will have to package picks to go up and get him.



Stay Put Options:

George Karlaftis, Purdue: Karlaftis should be on the board when the Eagles go on the clock with the No. 15 overall pick, and there is a chance he would be there at No. 19 as well. Karlaftis is one of the strongest edge rushers in the draft, consistently winning with power moves as opposed to speed along the edge. Karlaftis’ best season came as a freshmen, when he finished with 7.5 sacks and 17 tackles for a loss. His production has dropped since then, however, as he finished with just 6.5 total sacks the last two seasons. Karlaftis is a solid prospect but doesn’t seem to offer the same kind of upside as some of the other edge rushers in the first round.

David Ojabo, Michigan: Ojabo is one of the more interesting prospects at the edge rusher. He has an extremely high ceiling, as he is arguably the best athlete among the first-round defensive end prospects. Ojabo stands 6-foot-5, 250 pounds with an elite jump off the line of scrimmage. His upside was on display last season when he finished with 11 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss. What makes Ojabo so intriguing is he only started playing football as a junior in high school, meaning he still has plenty of room to grow and improve.

Free Agency:

Chandler Jones, EDGE, Arizona — Jones has been one of the most consistent pass rushers in the game over the last eight years, finishing with double-digit sacks in seven of those seasons. He totaled 10.5 sacks last season in 15 games, and despite now being 32-years old, hasn’t shown any real signs of slowing down. Jones might be the best option on the market when it comes to a sure thing, considering his consistent production. Jones’ age is going to play a factor in the money he gets, which could help the Eagles sign him. He isn’t a long-term option but would absolutely be an impact edge rusher opposing offensive lines have to worry about.

Haason Redddick, EDGE, Carolina — The Temple product has really turned it around the last two seasons after a slow start to his career. Reddick totaled 11.0 sacks last season, and when combined with his 2020 production, has 23.5 sacks in his last 32 games. Reddick is coming off of a one-year deal with the Panthers, but should get a long-term deal this year in free agency assuming he hits the open market. Reddick will likely be interested in coming back to Philadelphia, and considering he won’t be getting massive money, he should be near the top of the Eagles’ wish list in free agency.

Harold Landry, EDGE, Tennessee — Landry has improved each season in the NFL after a down rookie year, and at just 25-years old, he might get the biggest deal on the free agency market if he leaves Tennessee. Landry had a carrier high 12 sacks last season, and has now totaled 26.5 sacks over the last three years. His age is going to play a major factor in the money he gets, as he has a strong combination of production but also upside, something not many top-of-the-market free agents can say at the defensive end position.

