ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

David Amess posthumously made first freeman of new city of Southend

By Sam Russell
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PDoj_0eSGsdvu00

The Prince of Wales has formally presented Southend with the Letters Patent which grant it city status following the death of MP Sir David Amess .

Sir David, who had served as Conservative MP for Southend West since 1997, was stabbed during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex , on October 15.

The 69-year-old, who had campaigned to make Southend-on-Sea a city, was posthumously made the first freeman of the new city in a ceremony on Tuesday.

Days after his death, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced: “Her Majesty has agreed that Southend will be accorded the city status it so clearly deserves.”

Charles formally presented the legal document which entitles the change of status, the Letters Patent, to Southend’s mayor Margaret Borton at a council meeting.

He did so on behalf of the Queen and was joined by his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Charles recalled meeting Sir David on a visit to the Palace Theatre in Westcliff-on-Sea in 2014, describing him as “a renowned and respected parliamentarian and an effective campaigner on many national and local issues”.

“Among them was his passionate determination to secure city status for Southend-on-Sea,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0lFg_0eSGsdvu00

“Today, we mark the culmination of that dedicated campaign – and yet, how we all wish we could celebrate the occasion without the shadow of the dreadful event which took the life of such a devoted public servant.

“I am only too aware that today’s ceremony cannot possibly replace the agonising loss felt by Sir David’s widow, Lady (Julia) Amess, and their five children, but I do hope it will offer at least some small comfort in such unbearable sorrow.”

He said he hoped the new city would “continue from strength to strength, honouring the memory and legacy of Sir David Amess – one of its greatest ambassadors – and inspired always by the example of his dedication to the community he loved”.

Lady Julia listened to the ceremony and accepted Sir David’s posthumous honour.

Former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe , a friend of Sir David’s, read a statement on behalf of Lady Julia and her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNSEm_0eSGsdvu00

“Despite a traumatic and tragic journey, we have arrived at the city of Southend-on-Sea,” she said.

“How thrilled our husband and father would be to know that Her Majesty the Queen has bestowed such a huge honour to the people of Southend-on-Sea in his name.

“A dream come true, and he would now be wanting to get out there and make the very best of this huge opportunity for the city.

“There would have been talk of nothing else in our home or indeed whenever he spoke in Parliament. How we wish that this could be.

“Of course, David was very well aware that city status would not have been possible without the help and hard work of so many people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEfAf_0eSGsdvu00

“The people of Southend-on-Sea came together and look what they achieved

“We know they will continue to work together in friendship and with pride to promote their city.”

Ms Widdecombe said that, on behalf of Sir David, the family “wish to say thank you to the amazing people in the community who have achieved so much for Southend”.

The statement concluded: “We are, of course, filled with sadness that he’s no longer with us but his legacy is huge and we are so grateful to have had him in our lives and to know that he will never be forgotten.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Southend: Date announced for city status

Southend is to become a city from 1 March, the new Conservative MP for the town said. Anna Firth made the announcement during a live television broadcast from a pub in Southend on Thursday. It was revealed the town would be granted city status after the death of the area's...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Camilla enjoys fish and chip lunch as Southend achieves city status

The Prince of Wales famously does not eat lunch so the Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed a private solo meal at a local restaurant. The Duchess of Cornwall capped her visit with the Prince of Wales to mark Southend-on-Sea becoming a city by having a seaside staple – fish and chips.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Prince Charles to bestow city status on Southend

Prince Charles will present a letters patent to the mayor of Southend, Essex, to mark its city status on 1 March. It was announced the town would be given city status after the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who had championed the town's bid. After the presentation Prince...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Widdecombe
Person
David Amess
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Joshua Hall murder: Harley Demmon, 16, jailed for 14 years

A 16-year-old boy who murdered a teenager by stabbing him at least six times has been jailed for a minimum of 14 years. Harley Demmon attacked Joshua Hall, 17, at a sports ground in Cam, near Dursley, Gloucestershire, after meeting up to "sort out their differences". The teenager, who was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton’s Husband Will Immediately Inherit Prince Charles’ Royal Title After He Ascends The Throne

Prince Charles will most likely pass on his Prince of Wales title to Prince William. The royal family will see some changes within the monarchy after Queen Elizabeth is gone and Prince Charles ascends the throne. Even though this hasn’t happened, royal experts are already convinced that Prince William will inherit Prince Charles’ title as Prince of Wales when the time comes.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southend#David Was#City Status#British Royal Family#Uk#The Letters Patent#Conservative#Belfairs Methodist Church
BBC

Jack Ritchie death: Gambling addiction began as teen, inquest hears

A 24-year-old teacher who took his own life while battling a gambling addiction had been betting since was a teenager, an inquest has heard. Hull University graduate Jack Ritchie, who was originally from Sheffield, died in Hanoi, Vietnam, in November 2017. Since his death. Mr Ritchie's parents, Charles and Liz,...
GAMBLING
The Independent

Critical AstraZeneca views ‘probably killed hundreds of thousands’ – scientist

An Oxford scientist who worked on the AstraZeneca vaccine says he thinks scientists and politicians “probably killed hundreds of thousands of people” by damaging the reputation of the jab.Speaking to the BBC Professor Sir John Bell said: “They have damaged the reputation of the vaccine in a way that echoes around the rest of the world.”“I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people – and that they cannot be proud of.”I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people - and that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BBC

Great Yarmouth: Cat rescued after it was marooned on river wall

A "complex rescue" has taken place to recover a male cat called Icicle that became marooned on a river wall. The soggy moggy was spotted by postman Alex Smith while walking his dog in Great Yarmouth at about 08:00 GMT. He alerted the RNLI and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service...
ANIMALS
BBC

Southend ready to celebrate city status granted by Queen

Southend-on-Sea means a lot to different people, for different reasons. It holds special memories of family holidays, seafront walks, business ventures and the odd love story. Following the death of one of its MPs, Sir David Amess, the town is being honoured with his greatest wish - it's becoming a city. We asked some of the locals what makes Southend a special place.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

RAF aircraft was flown 330 miles for Boris Johnson photoshoot

A Royal Air Force aircraft travelled 330 miles from a base in Scotland for a photoshoot with Boris Johnson, before flying back.Pictures of the prime minister with RAF aircraft made some of the front pages about the Ukraine crisis on Friday, following his visit to the Waddington base in Lincolnshire on Thursday.An RAF P-8A Poseidon – which Mr Johnson was pictured standing in front of – was flown a distance of more than 330 miles from its base in Lossiemouth, Moray.The plane, a maritime patrol aircraft designed for anti-submarine warfare, departed from its base shortly before 9am on Wednesday,...
POLITICS
BBC

Joey Beauchamp: Oxford United legend found was dead at home - inquest

Oxford United legend Joey Beauchamp was found dead at his home, an inquest has heard. The 50-year-old former footballer was identified by his brother at his home in Kingsway Drive, Kidlington, on 19 February. A post-mortem examination found his cause of death was hanging, senior coroner for Oxfordshire Darren Salter...
SOCCER
BBC

Coventry man jailed for knuckle-duster attack on PC

A man who punched a police officer with a knuckle duster leaving him needing multiple stitches to his lip has been jailed for six years. PC Ben Bramley was attacked after intervening when he saw Kyro Christie, 25, "violently assaulting" another man in Coventry on 13 February 2020. Christie was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Westcliff-on-Sea: Murder arrest after man found dead

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead. Police were called to reports of an injured man in his 40s at an address in London Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, at about 13:20 GMT on Sunday. A 44-year-old man from Southend has been arrested on suspicion...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Blind father says he was left 'upset and humiliated' when Wagamamas and Sainsbury's staff asked him to leave with his guide dog because 'animals aren't allowed' while out shopping with his family

A man who is registered blind says he was asked to leave branches of Sainsbury's and Wagamama with his guide dog - because neither venue allow dogs on the premises. Scott Bailey, 33, from Crewe, was visiting London with his wife Amanda and daughters Grace, 15, and Darcey, nine, when he was approached in a Sainsbury's store and later in Wagamamas, both in Paddington, on Tuesday and asked to leave.
PETS
The Independent

Council for ‘most polluted borough’ urges London mayor to scrap new road tunnel plans

A London council has urged the mayor to scrap plans for a new road tunnel running through its borough, which has been called “the most polluted” in the country.Newham Council voted unanimously for Sadiq Khan to stop building the Silvertown Tunnel, saying this project was incompatible with its climate action and goals. Campaigners have estimated the tunnel - which would connect run under the Thames - would attract tens of thousands of vehicles a day into the south London borough and have raised concerns over how it would impact air quality. But Transport for London claims it will benefit...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Macaulay Byrne death: Man charged with murder over pub stabbing

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man who was fatally stabbed in a South Yorkshire pub in December. Macaulay Byrne, 26, also known as Coley, was attacked in the Gypsy Queen in Beighton, Sheffield, on 26 December. Bovic Mupolo, of Fluery Rise, Gleadless, was charged on Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

529K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy