Sexual assault victims able to self-refer for medical exams from April 1

By Neil Pooran
 2 days ago

A law which will allow victims of rape and sexual assault to self-refer for medical examinations will come into effect on April 1.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf confirmed the Forensic Medical Services (Victims of Sexual Offences) (Scotland) Act would place a legal duty on health boards to provide examinations without the victim having to report the matter to police first.

Speaking to Holyrood’s Health Committee on Tuesday, he praised the “courage, bravery and honesty” of campaigners who had called for the change in the law.

The Bill was passed unanimously in the Scottish Parliament in December 2020.

Mr Yousaf said: “When commenced on April 1, the Act will create a clear statutory basis for health boards to provide forensic medical examinations for victims of sexual crime.

“Health boards will also be required to provide consistent access to self-referral services.”

Those over 16 would be able to request a forensic medical examination without first making a report to the police, he said.

Such examinations no longer take place in police stations, he said, but in NHS sexual assault referral centres (SARCs).

Mr Yousaf continued: “I’m extremely grateful to the survivors first and foremost, whose courage, bravery and honesty helped inform the key principles of the Act.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

