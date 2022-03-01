ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Max Verstappen in talks over multi-year extension with Red Bull

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfUwb_0eSGsUwF00

Red Bull are “in talks” with Max Verstappen about extending the Dutchman’s contract, it has been revealed.

Verstappen secured his first Formula 1 drivers’ championship with his dramatic and controversial denial of Lewis Hamilton at the season-ending 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

While the 24-year-old is under contract until the end of the 2023 season, a multi-year extension on what are likely to be improved terms has been considered likely.

Helmut Marko, advisor to the team and the head of Red Bull’s driver development program, has confirmed that discussions are underway.

He told Auto Motor und Sport: “We are in talks.”

The 78-year-old would not expand on what progress had been made on a new deal.

It has been reported that Raymond Vermeulen, co-manager of Verstappen, met with Marko in Austria ahead of the first round of preseason testing.

While Verstappen is expected to receive a salary increase, Marko suggested in January that his existing contract already pays the Dutchman close to the maximum amount that Red Bull are able to offer.

“With Verstappen, we’re already close to the limit,” Marko said to AutoRevue . “At some point, that’s the end.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Max Verstappen expecting ‘completely different’ Red Bull for start of season after testing

Max Verstappen says he was happy with Red Bull’s performance at the first pre-season testing session in Barcelona but believes his car will be “completely different” by the time Formula One heads to Bahrain next week. Verstappen will begin his title defence at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on 20 March but before that his Red Bull car will return to the track in Sakhir for the official pre-season test. Amid the biggest overhaul in rules and regulations in several years, teams are fine-tuning their cars after hitting the track for the first time following weeks in the factories....
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

F1 world champion Max Verstappen commits his future to Red Bull as he signs a £40MILLION-a-year deal until the end of the 2028 season and puts the Dutchman in the same pay bracket as rival Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen has committed his future to Red Bull after signing a five-year contract extension which will take him beyond his 30th birthday. Sportsmail previously reported that the 24-year-old visited the team's factory in Milton Keynes on Tuesday to tie up the last threads of the deal, after committing to terms during pre-season testing in Barcelona last week.
MOTORSPORTS
theScore

Report: Barcelona closing in on Chelsea's Christensen, Milan's Kessie

Barcelona are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on free transfers in the summer, sources told ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens. The players' respective contracts expire in June, and Barcelona reportedly expect them to join before next season, barring "any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Helmut Marko
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Red Bull delighted to tie down ‘best driver on the grid’ Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has been hailed as the best driver in Formula One following the announcement of his extraordinary £200milllion deal with Red Bull.The five-year contract extension, which could earn Verstappen as much as £40million-a-season, is arguably the most lucrative in F1 history, and will see the world champion remain at Red Bull until the end of 2028.Verstappen’s current contract, worth around £20m-a-year, was due to expire at the end of next season. But the Dutchman, 24, has been rewarded for beating seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to the title.Verstappen’s salary hike matches the 37-year-old Hamilton’s £80m two-year Mercedes deal.“To have...
MOTORSPORTS
theScore

Report: Verstappen, Red Bull closing in on new contract

The good news keeps piling up for reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen. Red Bull and Verstappen are closing in on a lucrative new contract to keep the 24-year-old with the team for an additional four or five years, according to BBC Sports' Andrew Benson. The deal is expected...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Jesse Marsch ‘not sure Ted Lasso helped’ stigma about American bosses in England

Leeds’ new head coach Jesse Marsch has admitted there is a stigma about Americans managing in English football.The 48-year-old American signed a contract at Elland Road until June 2025 on Monday after the club sacked hugely-popular Argentinian Marcelo Bielsa.Marsch said the hit television comedy-drama series Ted Lasso had done little to help the perception of American football coaches working on this side of the Atlantic.The former RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig boss said: “Yes I think there probably is a stigma. I’m not sure Ted Lasso helped. I haven’t watched the show, but I get it.“People hate hearing the word...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Abu Dhabi Grand Prix#Dutchman#Formula#Red Bull#Auto Motor Und Sport
BBC

'Liverpool's transfer business boosts quadruple hopes'

Liverpool's strength in depth is what will benefit them in their hopes of winning the quadruple, according to former Reds defender Stephen Warnock. After beating Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp's side beat Norwich to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time under the German.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Max Verstappen Agrees New Deal With Red Bull Level With Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen will be driving for Red Bull Racing for at least the next six years, after signing a new contract with the team who he won the drivers' World Championship with. Verstappen previously had a deal taking him up to the end of 2023, but according to reports the world champion is now set to be with his team until beyond his 30th birthday.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Celtic and Rangers confirm historic derby game in Australia

Celtic and Rangers will play an Old Firm derby outside Scotland for the first time at the Sydney Super Cup in Australia on 20 November. After Celtic announced their participation on Tuesday, without naming the opposition, Rangers have now confirmed they too are involved. Australian A-League clubs Sydney FC and...
SPORTS
Autoweek.com

The Future Is Finally Here for Mercedes F1's George Russell

George Russell has been waiting for this opportunity a long time. Over the past 15 or so years, an F1 prospect's career has been pretty straightforward: You get one or two years of evaluation at a smaller team, then the major team that brought you up to the series decides whether to promote you to the senior team or leave you to explore free agency as an independent driver.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

529K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy