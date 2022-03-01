Commuters battle against tube strikes in London

Commuters braved it into central London today despite a planned strike on the Underground .

Nearly all of TfL ’s tube services have been suspended completely as part of a 24-hour strike, with the second planned for Thursday, 3 March.

Footage filmed at London’s Liverpool Street station shows a busy morning as city workers still attempt their respective commutes.

Only some sections of the Northern, District, Central and Piccadilly lines are operating a reduced service.

TfL rail and Tram services are operating normally and London Overground is running with a reduced service.

