ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Muscle strengthening lowers risk of death from all causes, study shows

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1s1L_0eSGsKMD00

Just half an hour of muscle strengthening activity per week, such as lifting weights or heavy gardening , could help reduce the risk of dying from any cause by a fifth, according to a new study.

A new global analysis conducted over three decades has found that 30 to 60 minutes of muscle strengthening activity each week is linked to a 10-20 per cent lower risk of death from all causes, and from cancer and heart disease.

The report, which was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine , scraped data from relevant studies that included adults without major health problems who had been monitored for at least two years.

The final analysis included 16 studies, with the majority conducted in the US with participants aged between 18 and 97-years-old.

Until now, health guidance recommended muscle-strengthening activities because of the benefits to musculoskeletal health, but health professionals were unsure what the optimal “dose” was.

The study found no further evidence that more than an hour a week reduced the risk any further, however.

In addition to activities such as weight-lifting, working with resistance bands or doing exercises that use your bodyweight, such as push-ups and sit-ups, muscle strengthening activities can also including heavy gardening (such as weeding or shovelling), tai chi, carrying heavy shopping bags, yoga, pilates and carrying children.

Adults are advised to do at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity each week, plus strengthening activities at least two days a week.

Researchers found that people benefited most when they regularly did both.

And it’s not just physical health that can improve from strength training.

A 2018 study by the University of Limerick found that lifting weights is associated “with a significant reduction in depressive symptoms.”

The researchers concluded that strength training could be used as an alternative or addition to therapy for depressive symptoms.

Postgraduate researcher Brett Gordon said: “Interestingly, larger improvements were found among adults with depressive symptoms indicative of mild-to-moderate depression compared to adults without such scores, suggesting RET [resistance exercise training] may be particularly effective for those with greater depressive symptoms.”

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

5 Simple Ways To Lower High Blood Pressure, According To Scientists

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a major contributor to nearly 18 million lives lost each year. There are, of course, a number of blood pressure medications that patients turn to, but for people seeking out alternative treatments, there are also plenty of options available. Certain lifestyle changes...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Depression#60 Minutes
WebMD

Physical Activity, not Just Exercise, Key for Type 2 Diabetes

Feb. 15, 2022 – People with type 2 diabetes should try and increase their physical activity by any means necessary – but that doesn’t have to mean planned exercise routines. That’s part of the recommendations from the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), which has issued new...
FITNESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
marthastewart.com

You Can Begin Lowering Your Blood Pressure Today—Here Are Five Things to Commit to Right Now

Those with uncontrolled high blood pressure (hypertension) are more likely to experience complications like kidney failure, heart failure, heart attacks, strokes, and even death. And because people can suffer from this condition—without symptoms—for long periods of time, it can be a silent killer. Fortunately, there are things you can do right now (yes, today!) to commit to lowering your blood pressure, and most of them are quick and painless.
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Causes of Tingling in the Feet

Tingling in the feet is a common symptom that can affect many people, causing pain, burning, or a pins-and-needle sensation. Symptoms may resolve when you change positions and move, which relieves pressure on your nerves. When tingling in the feet persists and is unrelated to positional changes, other conditions may...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LIVESTRONG.com

Why Muscle Recovery Worsens With Age, and What to Do About It

As you age, your workouts tend to feel harder and you might notice you have more lingering muscle soreness or feel more tired after exercise than you used to. But with a little extra focus on your post-workout recovery habits and some healthy lifestyle tweaks, you'll be able to keep crushing your workouts without feeling so beat-up afterward.
WORKOUTS
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Holistic Psychologist

Are Narcissists Born or Made?

People with Narcissistic Personality Disorder tend to be extremely self-centered, lack empathy for others, and have a grandiose sense of self. They also tend to have very fragile egos, which makes them highly defensive when they feel criticized or slighted in any way.
Medical News Today

The differences between plantar fasciitis and gout

Gout and plantar fasciitis can both affect the feet. Gout is a type of arthritis that causes joint pain and swelling. Plantar fasciitis is an inflammation of the plantar fascia, a ligament in the sole of the foot. Gout occurs as a result of high uric acid levels in the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Reuters

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The study involved...
SCIENCE
WTVM

Study: Washing dishes lowers heart disease risks in older women

(CNN) - Scientists say some older women could get health benefit from chores like washing dishes and cooking. The Journal of the American Heart Association published a study from the University of California San Diego Tuesday. The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

The Independent

529K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy