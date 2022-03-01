World Rugby follows FIFA and UEFA in banning Russia from its competitions amid ongoing invasion of Ukraine... leaving their chances of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in France in tatters

World Rugby has followed football's authorities in banning Russia from its competitions following the country's brutal invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, rugby's governing body confirmed its decision which had 'been taken with the interests of rugby's values of solidarity, integrity and respect at heart.'

Russia's national side as well as the country's domestic club teams can no longer participate in rugby after World Rugby moved to align themselves with other sports who have made the same decision.

World Rugby said banning Russia from their competitions as well as suspending them from membership of the governing body was in line with recommendations made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

'World Rugby reiterates its condemnation of Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine and the facilitation of this action by Belarus,' read a statement.

'The global rugby family is united in standing in solidarity with everyone affected by these deeply disturbing events and joins the global community in calling for the restoration of peace.'

Belarus, who have supported Russian President Vladimir Putin in his invasion of Ukraine, are not a World Rugby member but their teams have also been banned.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: 'We have taken the decision to suspend Russia and Belarus from international and cross-border competition with immediate effect until further notice. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.'

World Rugby has banned Russia from its competitions following the country's brutal invasion of Ukraine

Russia's national side as well as the country's domestic club teams can no longer participate in rugby

Russia's Rugby Europe clash with Six Nations hopefuls Georgia was postponed almost as soon as the invasion of Ukraine began.

And now their indefinite suspension has been confirmed by World Rugby, their chances of qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France now look over.

It comes after Russia were kicked out of the Qatar World Cup by FIFA, with Poland given a bye to a play-off final against Sweden or Czech Republic later this month.

FIFA had appeared reluctant to expel Russia from the World Cup given president Gianni Infantino's close links to Vladimir Putin but on Sunday they made it clear that they would be guided by the IOC — and that the sporting world should be united in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said the sport stands in solidarity with Ukraine

Russia's chances of qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France now look over

It comes after FIFA threw Russia out of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

UEFA are almost certain to kick Russia out of the women’s Euros in England this summer, when they are due to play group matches against Holland, Switzerland and Sweden and could have faced England in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile in the Europa League, Spartak Moscow were removed with German side RB Leipzig advancing to the quarter-finals as a result.

UEFA also terminated a sponsorship deal worth £33.5million a year with Russian energy company Gazprom.

The IOC recommended similar bans be introduced by all sports, with the possible exception of the Winter Paralympics due to the proximity of the Games, which begin in Beijing on Friday.

Russia are also unlikely to compete in the Women's European Championships this summer

Spartak Moscow have also been ejected from this season's Europa League by UEFA

Russian domestic sport and leagues were permitted to continue.

In Formula One, Nikita Mazepin's future is in doubt as bosses prepare to meet today to discuss banning the 22-year-old, who is the son of a billionaire oligarch with close links to Russian president Putin.

In Ukraine, their president has accused Russia of war crimes after Putin's forces launched what were believed to be cluster and vacuum bomb attacks in an attempt to turn the tide of a conflict that they have so-far been losing.

In a late night address directed at Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky said there would 'definitely be an international tribunal' for what he said was a 'violation of all conventions' and added that 'no one in the world will forgive you for killing peaceful Ukrainian people.' Prosecutors at The Hague say they intend to open a probe 'as soon as possible.'

Zelensky spoke after what appeared to be a cluster bomb attack on the city of Kharkiv on Monday which killed at least 11 people and wounded scores more, and after Ukraine's ambassador to the US accused Putin's forces of using a banned thermobaric bomb on the capital of Kyiv overnight.